Westside makes quick work of Monroe Area, sets up Pace Academy showdown

1:08 Fatal argument was "perhaps about a cell phone" Pause

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect "never on our radar screen"

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case