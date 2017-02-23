CFCA teams headed to GICAA semifinals

The CFCA teams are both headed to Albany on Friday for the GICAA Division 1-AA semifinals.
Both teams will play Creekside with the girls team playing at 4 p.m., while the boys team will play at 8:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Albany State West.
The CFCA boys are 19-6 overall, and they are led by senior Dartavious Thompson, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season. They are making their second trip to the semifinals in three seasons.
The CFCA girls are 17-7, and they are holding their opponents to 28 points per game. Led by Marilynn NeSmith, Lonah Sarazine, Hannah Duncan and Emily Clements, they are making their second straight trip to the semifinals.
