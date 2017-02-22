Old social media photo comes back to haunt fired coach

Job candidates are often told to keep social media profiles clear of posts that might offend potential employers.
Fernando Bryant just might have learned that lesson the hard way.
Bryant, a former Alabama cornerback who spent 10 seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville, Detroit and Pittsburgh, was fired from his position as football head coach at Strong Rock Christian in Locust Grove after declining to resign Sunday, according to a report from WXIA-TV in Atlanta.
According to the termination letter provided to Bryant, Strong Rock, a GHSA member school, terminated Bryant after less than three weeks on the job because, “After we made the offer to you, some within our parent community raised concerns regarding your family’s public presence on social media and the internet and questioned whether the postings and information were consistent with our Christian values.”
Bryant said he never was shown the social media post in question by Strong Rock administrators. But WXIA obtained, and Bryant verified, an Instagram picture from more than three years ago showing Bryant and his wife, Amber, holding a bottle of alcohol.
The picture did not show either one of the Bryants consuming any alcohol. Fernando Bryant told WXIA that the school took an in-depth look at both his social media accounts and his wife’s social media accounts as part of a two-month interview process. Amber Bryant has appeared on television in the past as part of the Bravo series “Mother Funders,” which followed a parent-teacher organization at an elementary school in Locust Grove.
“If one parent or one part of a school can control it that much as far as Christianity, it makes you wonder what times we’re in,” Fernando Bryant told WXIA. “I am a Christian, that’s the one thing that gives Christianity a bad name, when we start passing judgment on each other.”
Citing privacy concerns, Strong Rock school president David D. Mann declined to discuss the reasons for Bryant’s dismissal in a letter sent to the school community.
According to a Henry Herald report, Strong Rock has a morals clause in its employment application.
“I will conduct my personal life to set a worthy example of Christian life,” the Herald quotes from the application. “I will not involve myself in the sale or use of illegal drugs. I will refrain from the use of alcoholic beverages and tobacco in public. I will avoid any scriptural deviant personal relationships and behaviors. I am a member of and will regularly attend and actively support and participate in a local Bible-believing church.
“Strong Rock Christian School employees will maintain a lifestyle based on biblical standards of conduct. Failure to do so may result in a reprimand or, in some cases, dismissal from employment.”
In 10 years of varsity football, Strong Rock has yet to post a winning record. In 2015, Strong Rock played Tattnall Square and Mount de Sales, beating Mount de Sales 18-15 for its only victory of the season.
Bryant, who had coached as an assistant at GICAA member Creekside Christian prior to his hire at Strong Rock, said he is considering legal action.
