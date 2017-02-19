Patience pays off for Macon County’s Lane

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment" Pause

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention

2:24 "I can't believe this just happened," Cherry Blossom Queen says

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:59 Mercer's Riley enjoying QB competition