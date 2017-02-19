Patience pays off for Macon County’s Lane

K’Hari Lane knew how busy National Signing Day was as thousands of high school football players put pen to paper to latch on to a college program.
His signing day wasn’t busy. There was no ceremony or announcement as The Telegraph’s All-Middle Georgia Player of the Year waited for more offers than a few FCS historically black colleges and smaller programs.
Patience is a virtue, and Lane’s was rewarded for his with an offer Sunday by and his commitment to Arizona. The Wildcats, led by former Michigan and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, watched future quarterback depth take a hit when a commitment flipped to Oregon late in the process. Lane visited Arizona over the weekend and took in the Wildcats’ first spring practice. A day later, he committed.
Lane set the state record for single-season touchdown passes with 56, the record-setter coming in the second half of the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win over McIntosh County Academy for the GHSA Class 1A public state title e passed for 3,740 yards as a senior and finished with 10,217 yards, currently fourth all-time in Georgia. He had only two interceptions in 319 passes.
Arizona returns Brandon Dawkins (97-of-181 for 1,345 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions) and backup Khalil Tate.
The only quarterback signee was Rhett Rodriguez, who is the son of the head coach.
Comments