Central steamrolls Appling County to advance

1:32 Jake Fromm received his Army All-American Bowl jersey in early November Pause

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

0:53 Bibb County has "greater need" for good teachers, prospective parapro says

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

3:46 Prosecutor describes the case against gang member accused in Wings Cafe DJ's death

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:34 Georgia Academy for the Blind's cheerleaders compete

1:57 "We're truly blessed today," group home owner says after fire