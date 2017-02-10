Early lead lifts FPD girls into championship game

Kate Patterson had a strong first half Friday night to lead FPD over Tattnall Square 41-33 in the semifinals of the GHSA Region 7-1A Tournament.
The Vikings led the way early behind the hot shooting of Patterson, who scored 10 of FPD’s 20 points in the first half as the Vikings led 20-12 at the break. Tatnall kept within striking distance with a four-point contribution from Allie Gordon and a 3-pointer from I’uana Slaughter.
FPD played aggressive in the halfcourt entering the second half and forced Tattnall into foul trouble while getting to the free-throw line early. FPD stretched its lead to 15, but a late surge by the Trojans and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from McKenzie Sams cut the deficit to 30-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Tatnall was able to make it interesting in the fourth quarter with six points on two big 3-pointers from Blair Black and six points from Gordon, but solid free shooting from the Vikings kept them in front.
Patterson ended the game with 18 points, including a clutch 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Molly Lee added 11 points for the Vikings, and Bailey Ruble added eight.
Gordon led Tattnall with 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Black scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter while Sams and Slaughter both had five points.
In Saturday’s championship game, the Vikings will face Stratford, which beat Wilkinson County 50-28 in the other semifinal game.
Boys
FPD’s boys fought hard to stay with 23-1 Aquinas but came up just short.
The first half was tightly contested with neither team gaining an edge or able to pull away. Aquinas’ five-point lead was the largest lead of the first half behind 13 points from junior Tre Gomillion. FPD kept it close with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range by junior Henry Middlebrooks and trailed 24-23 at the half. Aquinas continued to lead 40-36 entering the fourth quarter and had a 50-44 lead with 1:07 left.
The Vikings had an opportunity to make it a single-possession game after missed free throws from Aquinas but were unable to take advantage. After a foul, Gomillion converted one free throw for the final margin.
Gomillion’s 19 points led the Fighting Irish. The Vikings had three players in double figures with 14 points coming from Maurice Gordon. Armaun Smith and Middlebrooks both ended the game with 12.
In Saturday’s championship game, Aquinas will face Tattnall Square, which edged Wilkinson County 39-37.
