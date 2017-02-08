First 53. Then 54. But can Macon rivals top Californian’s big, big night?

Macon’s Khavon Moore and Antarius McCoy have been playing a little bit of “Top This!” as the high school basketball season has gone on.
The top players for their respective teams, Moore and McCoy both have had big games in recent weeks. Westside’s Moore went off for 53 points Jan. 20 at Kendrick, while Central’s McCoy went to Kendrick two weeks later and topped Moore with a 54-point night. They’ve also split their head-to-head contests during the regular season.
RECORD ALERT!@KhavonMoore sets new @WHS_Seminoles school record tonight with 53 points vs. Kendrick pic.twitter.com/4eRPa5FoeW— Coach Wacie〽 (@hypesouth_) January 21, 2017
Should Westside beat Kendrick and Central beat Peach County on Thursday, the rivals will meet at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Central in the GHSA Region 4-3A championship game.
Huge night from Antarius McCoy on his final reg. season game as a @CHScharger, 54P & 12R.— Coach Wacie〽 (@hypesouth_) February 4, 2017
Great Career, 4-year starter! pic.twitter.com/FFBX1UPNdv
While the numbers Moore and McCoy have put up have been big, a player in California went well beyond those totals Moore and McCoy put up.
LaMelo Ball, a sophomore playing for Chino Hills, scored 92 points in his team’s 146-123 win over Los Osos.
According to a story from the Los Angeles Times, Ball hit 37-of-61 shots from the field, including 7-of-22 from 3-point range. He also made 11-of-14 3-pointers.
Highlight reel for LaMelo Ball's insane 92 point game! pic.twitter.com/dMQWdo7328— Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) February 8, 2017
Ball’s older brother, Lonzo Ball, is a freshman at UCLA. LaMelo and his brother, LiAngelo, are committed to UCLA, as well.
