February 8, 2017 3:32 PM

First 53. Then 54. But can Macon rivals top Californian’s big, big night?

By Ron Seibel

Macon’s Khavon Moore and Antarius McCoy have been playing a little bit of “Top This!” as the high school basketball season has gone on.

The top players for their respective teams, Moore and McCoy both have had big games in recent weeks. Westside’s Moore went off for 53 points Jan. 20 at Kendrick, while Central’s McCoy went to Kendrick two weeks later and topped Moore with a 54-point night. They’ve also split their head-to-head contests during the regular season.

Should Westside beat Kendrick and Central beat Peach County on Thursday, the rivals will meet at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Central in the GHSA Region 4-3A championship game.

While the numbers Moore and McCoy have put up have been big, a player in California went well beyond those totals Moore and McCoy put up.

LaMelo Ball, a sophomore playing for Chino Hills, scored 92 points in his team’s 146-123 win over Los Osos.

According to a story from the Los Angeles Times, Ball hit 37-of-61 shots from the field, including 7-of-22 from 3-point range. He also made 11-of-14 3-pointers.

Ball’s older brother, Lonzo Ball, is a freshman at UCLA. LaMelo and his brother, LiAngelo, are committed to UCLA, as well.

