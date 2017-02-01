Tattnall’s Jimmy Marshall connects with Middle Tennessee

Jimmy Marshall was Tattnall Square’s go-to receiver last fall. But he could do so much more.
From throwing the ball a long distance on hitch-and-go plays to running down breakaway receivers in the open field as a defensive back, the Trojans’ 6-foot-5, 216-pound senior did a lot for the GHSA Region 7-1A championship team and Class 1A private school semifinalist.
Wednesday, Marshall took the next step in his playing career, signing with Middle Tennessee.
Playing on a run-heavy wing-T offense, Marshall caught 18 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also threw two touchdown passes on plays where the quarterback threw a long lateral to the sideline to set Marshall up to throw downfield.
