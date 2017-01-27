Westside keeps rolling, knocks off Southwest

The Westside Seminoles continued their dominance of Middle Georgia basketball Friday night in a matchup with Southwest on the road. Seminoles head coach Josh Grube knew his team would have to play fast and cause turnovers to get a victory.
Westside went up early and stayed up with a strong showing from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 8-of-20 attempts in a 69-50 win. The Seminoles improve to 17-3 overall.
Three who mattered
Khavon Moore: The 6-foot-8 junior guard continued his consistently phenomenal play with a 22-point performance on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. The five-star recruit had an all-around strong game with nine rebounds and six assists.
Brenden Anderson: Anderson contributed 12 points for Westside with an impressive 3-for-4 shooting night from the 3-point line.
Kenterrious Goolsby: Goolsby picked up the slack for the Patriots with a lights display from beyond the arc. He scored 17 points with four 3-pointers in the second half on a 5-of-12 shooting night.
Turning point
After building a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, Westside turned it on in the second with a 10-4 run to start the quarter. Turnovers on both ends increased the pace, but the difference was Southwest turnovers turning into fastbreak buckets for Westside on the other end. The momentum shift was evident with highlight dunks from Moore and acrobatic finishes from Samone Reed either ending in a bucket or a trip to the free-throw line. The half ended 38-21 in Westside’s favor.
Observations
Not up to speed: The speed of the game did not work out in Southwest’s favor. Turnovers led to a lot of fast-break opportunities and that is not a recipe for success against a Westside team that will try to out-athletic any team they play against.
Tough night: Southwest also had trouble getting star senior Aaron Sibley going. Sibley ended with 12 points and shot 4-of-12 from the field. Sibley had to work for his shot and work for the ball more than usual as Grube assigned Reed and other guards to deny him the ball fullcourt for much of the game.
Stepping up: Sibley’s struggles opened the door for Goolsby to spot up and shoot the ball well from 3-point range. He scored most of his points on drive and dish opportunities from Sibley and other Patriots guards.
Also Friday night
Westside’s girls used their press to pull out a 46-25 win. Jaliyah Spencer led the way for the Seminoles with 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, leading all scorers.
Diamond Davis and Acacia Ricks both contributed nine points.
Bre’Shanna Daniels’ nine points was the high for the Patriots. Averia Grayer was second on the team with seven points.
They said it
Grube on the win: “Well we had a good practice yesterday. We had a plan against there defense and I thought for the most part we worked on it and we executed pretty well. We shot the ball well, I don’t know how many three-pointers we hit, but we shot the ball well. When we shoot the ball well we are always tough to beat.”
Grube on creating turnovers: That’s really what we want to do. We want to try to pressure teams. We want to play fast, and when we pressure them we can really get out and get some dunks. Some easy baskets really made the game easier for us.
What’s next?
Westside will be on the road again Saturday at Howard, while Southwest hosts Dodge County on Tuesday.
