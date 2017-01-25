Girls getting their due at Wilkinson County’s Palace

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment" Pause

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Burned clothes, a high-speed chase and a stolen rabbit

2:00 Butch Trucks: 1947-2017

5:49 Ag experts talk about trends, forecast