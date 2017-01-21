Marshall lifts Tattnall to win at Wilkinson County

With 3:32 to go Friday, Tattnall Square’s Jimmy Marshall was whistled for a technical foul that looked as if it could have delivered a victory to Wilkinson County.
But Marshall got a chance to make that technical up to his teammates. His basket in the paint and ensuing free throw with three seconds to go lifted Tattnall to a 56-55 victory at The Palace for a regular-season sweep of the Warriors.
Marshall finished with 11 points, one of four Tattnall players to finish in double-figures. The Trojans improve to 11-5, 5-1 in GHSA Region 7A-1A.
Wilkinson County (14-5, 4-2) had three players finish in double-figures, with Jadeon Jones and Derrick Wilcher each scoring 11.
THREE WHO MATTERED
Ahmad Barron: The Tattnall senior played a key role in helping the Trojans rally from a double-digit halftime deficit. He made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, all in the first four minutes, en route to a team-high 13 points.
Clarence Jackson: Jackson went 4-for-4 from the line following Marshall’s technical to key an 8-0 run to put the Warriors up 53-43 with 2:49 to go.
Calvin Slaughter: His 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go capped a 10-0 Tattnall run that tied things at 53.
TURNING POINT
Jones scored with 17 seconds to go to put Wilkinson County up 55-53. Tattnall advanced the ball to midcourt and called timeout with 10 seconds to go. Figuring the Warriors would key on Slaughter, Tattnall head coach Jarvis Smith called a play to work the ball inside to Marshall. Tattnall made the play work, and Aaron Geter Jr. was called for his fifth foul to give Marshall a game-winning free throw opportunity.
OBSERVATIONS
Warriors can’t finish: Wilkinson County saw two double-digit leads evaporate in the second half. Ball control played a key role in that, as the Warriors committed more than 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Balanced scoring: In addition to Marshall and Barron, Slaughter (11 points) and Sean Brown (10 points) reached double-figures for Tattnall.
Resilient Tattnall: The Trojans entered The Palace coming off a loss Tuesday to FPD.
ALSO FRIDAY
Wilkinson County’s girls finished a regular-season sweep of Tattnall, prevailing 48-42 in overtime. Zhakire Simmons scored 19 points for Wilkinson County (10-8, 5-1), with Ahnila Owens adding 17. Abby Rouse paced Tattnall (10-8, 2-4) with 15 points.
THEY SAID IT
Marshall on the final play: “Coach said the ball was going to come to the top, get the ball to Calvin. If they double up, get the ball to me. Calvin made the pass perfect, and when I looked up it was in my hands. I thought (the referee) called a charge, but she didn’t. I got to the free-throw line, and all my teammates told me I’d make it. I had confidence, and I made it.”
Marshall on beating Wilkinson County twice: “The first time, they said it was a fluke. If you come to The Palace and win, it’s big.”
Smith on Tattnall’s comebacks: “Our guys really bought into what we were trying to do defensively, and we were balanced. Ahmad made some big-time shots for us. Calvin Slaughter, when we were down by three, hit a big 3. Then Jimmy made the basket and the and-one. It was a great game for us.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Tattnall hosts Paideia in a 3 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. Wilkinson County hosts Twiggs County in a 7 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
