Southwest’s Ridley knows no fear

The Southwest Patriots boys basketball team took on the Dodge County Indians on Tuesday, falling 74-63 on the road. But a bright spot for the team that night, as is the case most nights, was senior guard Aaron Ridley.
Ridley scored 23 points and led the team in rebounding, but he kept one facet of the game to himself until after the game.
“He was sick. He might have possibly had the flu,” Southwest head coach Robert Worthy said.
Ridley later described experiencing flu-like symptoms with soreness throughout his whole body. Scoring 23 points with the flu, that’s the kind of player that Ridley is. Ridley said it’s all about putting his team and his love of the game first.
“I feel like it just shows the drive I have for the game, the love that I have for the game,” Ridley said. “It shows the drive that I want my team to have.”
“He’s a winner,” Worthy said of Ridley. “When you look at the body of work he’s put in his senior year with the supporting cast he’s had ... he’s a winner.”
Ridley is 6-foot-4 and 183 pounds according to Maxpreps.com, but if you ask him he’s 6-5, 195. He is having an impressive final campaign, averaging 21.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He is solidly built and a ruthless scorer.
“Aaron is what we would call that go-to guy,” senior Cameron Crawford said.
Ridley loves the role and embraces the idea of carrying his team, evident in scoring performances when he has scored more than half of the team’s points, like 36 against rival Northeast in a 64-56 win.
“I feel good being the top dog, finally, but I just try to lead the right way,” Ridley said. “Start out aggressive and just stay hungry, be hungry on the court. Show the young guys how to handle themselves.”
Off the floor, Ridley is described as a fun-loving teenager and easy to get along with, but when he steps on the court Ridley is aggressive and his competitive fire spreads to the rest of the team.
“He doesn’t back down from any competition, and I feel like that’s why he’s gotten better,” Crawford said. “If we need something done, we can say, ‘Oh yeah, Aaron, he’s going to get it done.’ ”
Ridley attributed much of his success to his mother. The two are close, and Ridley said he would not be where he is without her support.
“Everything I’ve got on my back is because of her,” Ridley said. “I can’t mess up. I’ve got to keep my head on straight, keep my grades up and stay out of trouble.”
Ridley wants to play on the next level in college. He has been in communication with Columbus State and made an unofficial visit to Tennessee State last summer. He said the chance to continue his education is extremely important to not only him, but also to the rest of his family, as he would be one of the first to attend college.
The Patriots are 11-7 and undoubtedly led by Ridley. When intangibles are discussed, his unselfishness and coachability are what his coaches and teammates rave about. The Patriots’ next action will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday when they play Bleckley County at home.
“One of the things that was going to be important was that he had to lead us,” Worthy said. “I put the responsibility on his shoulders, I told him we would go as far as he takes us.”
Ridley understands that he is not quite where he wants to be yet. He wants to work on his defense and become a better one-on-one defender.
“I’ll do anything I’m asked to do,” Ridley said. “I just want to see us grind and continue to work hard.”
