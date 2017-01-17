On off night, one dunk ignites Westside

After riding on a bus for eight hours Saturday evening following a weekend tournament in Punta Gorda, Florida, in which it won two games, Westside might not have had the freshest legs with which to take on its biggest rival.
And while Westside might not have played as fast as it wanted to for a full 32 minutes Tuesday at Central, the Seminoles found the right moments to kick things up a notch.
Keyed by a Khavon Moore steal and dunk, Westside took control of things midway through the fourth quarter before holding off a Central rally. The Seminoles’ 60-55 victory in front of a sellout crowd evened the season series and essentially tied the GHSA Region 4-3A race, although Central (13-4, 7-1 Region 4-3A) still holds a half-game lead because Westside’s Jan. 6 game at Jackson was postponed to Feb. 4 because of weather.
Westside, the No. 1 team in Score Atlanta’s Class 3A rankings, is 14-3, 6-1 in region play. Central is ranked ninth.
Three who mattered
Moore: Westside’s big-name prospect actually had an off night in terms of scoring, with his 15-point performance, which is five points off his average. He did, however, score six straight points midway through the fourth quarter to give the Seminoles some elbow room down the stretch. Moore also had 17 rebounds.
Trey Foster: The senior picked up the scoring slack for Westside with a 17-point night that included four baskets in the third quarter.
Antarius McCoy: Central’s top scorer finished with 20 points, but he also had a stretch during which he missed eight straight shots in the second and third quarters, including his first six in the third quarter. His 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go pulled the Chargers to within three, but Westside broke Central’s press for an easy bucket to put things away.
Turning point
Following an Omar Jones basket with 4:10 to go that gave Westside a 48-46 lead, Moore stole the ball near midcourt and drove in for a dunk. A follow-up basket 28 seconds later, followed by another bucket with 2:57 to go, turned the game into an eight-point contest.
Observations
Round two: This wasn’t the headline-grabbing showdown that took place Dec. 9 when former Central big-man Kentrevious Jones suited up for Westside prior to his departure for a New England prep school as he works for a spot on a Big East roster with Xavier. While Central’s gym was full nearly 30 minutes prior to the start of the girls game, and while there were some dunk-induced moments that brought the crowd into things, there did not seem to be as much tension this time. And while there was some physical play, the game was played nowhere near the pace of the first meeting, won by Central 79-74.
Weary legs: Westside started slow following its Florida trip, hitting just 3-of-17 shots in the first quarter. When Foster picked up his second foul 1:40 into the second quarter, Westside head coach Josh Grube had his team go into a zone defense, something Grube said he doesn’t do often. The move kept Westside in the game, and Grube went back and forth between defensive sets in the second half.
Unfriendly home rims: Thanks in part to Westside’s flirtation with the zone, Central struggled from the field, hitting just 37 percent (23-of-62) of its shots. Westside shot just slightly better at 39 percent (23-of-59).
Also Tuesday night
Jada Clowers had a triple-double as Central’s girls defeated Westside 62-39. The Central post player had 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks to pace the Chargers (12-4, 6-2), who also got 19 points from Tyleia Williams and 16 points from JeNya Wilder. NiAria Dawson scored nine points for Westside (8-8, 4-4).
They said it
Foster on the run keyed by Moore’s steal and dunk: “That dunk was a major momentum boost. It brought us back to life. We were looking dead at one point. That dunk brought us back to life, and we pushed forward to win the game.”
Grube on changing things up defensively: “We strugged to shoot the ball, and we couldn’t get any rhythm in the first half. Trey picked up his second foul, so we went to the zone to try to protect him, and that actually helped us because they didn’t shoot the ball well. It kept us in the game in the first half.”
Central head coach Andre Taylor: “We made some mistakes down the stretch and let them get out in front of us, and we were fighting some bad shots. (Westside) is more of a quicker team now, and they get up and down the floor a whole lot more, so that was a different look than what we saw the first game. Other than that, I’m proud of how my guys fought. They fought all the way until the end.”
What’s next?
Both teams have 6 p.m. doubleheaders Friday. Westside hosts Kendrick, while Central travels to Jackson.
Comments