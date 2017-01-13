Stratford’s Umerah shines on national stage

Stratford defensive lineman Tobe Umerah saw his recruiting stock go up last week, thanks to a strong performance on a national stage.
Umerah, a 6-foot-4, 226-pound junior defensive end, claimed defensive MVP honors at the Army National Combine in San Antonio, according to tweets Umerah posted.
According to a Rivals.com recap of the event, a lack of edge rushers made Umerah stand out.
“Making the drive to Texas all the way from Georgia, Umerah delivered with several impressive wins over a strong group of offensive tackle prospects,” the Rivals report said. “It is no surprise with his frame he is explosive off the football, but he was also stronger at the point of attack than expected.”
Rivals has Umerah listed as a three-star weak-side defensive end. He is ranked 18th nationally at that position, with Rivals listing offers from Auburn, Duke, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Big week for Westside star
Khavon Moore had a big game Tuesday in Westside’s 72-49 victory over Rutland, posting a triple-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks.
A few days earlier, Moore was in Gainesville, Florida, according to multiple Twitter reports, paying an unofficial visit to see Florida take on Tennessee. Westside had a scheduled day off Jan. 7, and its game Jan. 6 against Jackson was called off because of anticipated inclement weather.
Interest in the 6-8, 185-pound junior forward continues to grow. He ranks 11th nationally on Rivals’ class of 2018 list as a five-star prospect, with 20 offers listed. Five SEC and four ACC programs are on that list, including Georgia and Georgia Tech.
The Seminoles (11-3) are taking part in the Wally Keller Classic this weekend in Punta Gorda, Florida, with a rematch with GHSA Region 4-3A rival Central, the only team to beat Westside in region play, coming Tuesday.
Signings update
Several Bleckley County athletes signed national letters-of-intent recently.
Regular All-Middle Georgia cross country pick and 2015 boys runner of the year Carl Ellis Corley is headed to Columbus State, while teammate and two-time all-region runner Bronson Sanders will attened Gordon State.
He’ll see some familiar faces on campus in Bleckley County softball players Taylor Dykes — a second-team All-Middle Georgia pick in 2016 — and Hannah Coulter, who are both joining the program in Barnesville.
