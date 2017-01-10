Tattnall finds its zone, edges Stratford

Calvin Slaughter made all of those free-throw shooting drills from practice pay off Tuesday night at Stratford.
Thanks in part to a zone defense that allowed him to pick up some rebounding opportunities that led to backcourt fouls, Slaughter found himself at the free-throw line quite a bit in the fourth quarter. He hit 9-of-10 attempts in the final eight minutes, helping Tattnall Square edge Stratford 55-51 in GHSA Region 7A-1A competition.
Tattnall (9-3, 3-0 Region 7A-1A) took the lead for good with 2:51 to go, scoring its final seven points on free throws. The Trojans held Stratford (6-7, 1-2) scoreless for more than 2 1/2 minutes late in the game. The Eagles hit two 3-pointers in the final minute, but Tattnall held on for the victory.
Four who mattered
Slaughter: In addition to his strong free-throw shooting (he wound up 12-of-14), Slaughter helped give Tattnall a strong inside presence with six rebounds. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
Jimmy Marshall: The Tattnall post player didn’t score, but he created matchup problems for Stratford’s bigs all night. He had six rebounds, four in the fourth quarter.
Nate Brooks: Stratford’s big man scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to keep the Eagles in the thick of things. He did so despite playing most of the fourth quarter with four fouls.
Nathan Hunt: Hunt went 7-of-9 from the field for Stratford, finishing with a team-high 16 points.
Turning point
Brooks’ final basket came with 3:18 to go. Stratford didn’t score again until Devin Butts popped a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go, with Tattnall going on a 6-0 run during that stretch to take the lead for good.
Observations
Zoned out: Tattnall went to a 2-3 zone in the fourth quarter in an attempt to contain Brooks and Hunt. The Trojans gave Stratford room to shoot, but they collapsed on the boards and made it difficult for the Eagles to pick up offensive rebounds. Tattnall managed to draw a few foul calls off Stratford rebounding attempts, resulting in a few trips to the other end for free throws.
About those free throws: As a team, Tattnall shot 71 percent from the line (24-of-34). Stratford, meanwhile, had just eight free-throw attempts, making five.
Slaughter on point: Slaughter didn’t miss a free throw in the fourth quarter until his final trip to the line, which came with 13.8 seconds to go.
Also Tuesday night
The Stratford girls had a much more successful night than its 13-point showing Friday against FPD. The Eagles (10-4, 2-1) posted a 43-32 victory with Evans McCook leading the way with 15 points. I’uana Slaughter and Abby Rouse each had 11 for Tattnall (9-6, 1-2).
They said it
Tattnall head coach Jarvis Smith on the defensive switch: “They kind of beat us on the boards a little bit, so we tried to keep them on their heels and mix it up a little bit (Tuesday night).”
Smith on shutting down Stratford’s bigs in the fourth quarter: “We had three guys in the paint when we went to the 2-3 zone. That took away (Brooks and Hunt).”
Smith on Slaughter’s work at the line: “He’s our closer. We want the ball to be in his hands in late-game situations.”
Slaughter on making free throws: “Every day in practice, Coach has us shooting a hundred free throws. As a team, we were ready.”
What’s next?
Tattnall hosts Twiggs County in a 6 p.m. doubleheader Friday, while Stratford travels to Wilkinson County for a 6:30 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
Comments