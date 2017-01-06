FPD breaks dry spell against Stratford

Stratford’s nine-year run of boys basketball dominance over FPD has come to an end.
FPD controlled the basketball for most of Tuesday’s rivalry game at the Middlebrooks Athletic Center, pulling away for a 60-47 GHSA Region 7A-1A victory. It was the first FPD boys basketball victory over Stratford since Feb. 1, 2008, when both teams were GISA members.
“It feels really good,” FPD senior Caleb Kelly said of ending the drought against the Eagles. “We did it for the whole school.”
The Vikings (7-3, 2-0 Region 7A-1A) turned the ball over only three times in the final three quarters, gaining control of things in the second half.
FPD had three scorers reach double-figures, with Maurice Gordon leading the way with 16. Nathan Hunt had 13 for Stratford (6-6, 1-1).
Three who mattered
Kelly: Kelly had two of the Vikings’ fourth-quarter steals to help put Stratford away. He finished with 10 points, eight of them coming in the second half.
Titus Moore: Moore’s 3-pointer with 6:36 to go gave FPD an eight-point lead, swinging momentum the Vikings’ way for the rest of the night.
Nate Brooks: Stratford’s big man was held to five points and six rebounds. He picked up two early fouls, missing much of the first quarter.
Turning point
Henry Middlebrooks, who finished with 10 points, converted two 3-point attempts in the final minute of the first half to give FPD a 25-22 lead at the break after Stratford led for much of the first half.
Observations
Taking care of the basketball: FPD finished with seven turnovers, with four of them coming in the first quarter. Stratford, meanwhile, had 18 turnovers, including 12 in the final three quarters. Twelve of Stratford’s turnovers came on steals, with Kelly coming up with five of them.
Board game: FPD also had a strong second-half rebounding effort, coming up with 14 to Stratford’s eight. Stratford had a 23-12 edge in the first half.
Also Friday night
FPD’s girls held Stratford to three first-half points in an 24-13 victory. Emma Lako led the Vikings (9-3, 2-0) with eight points, while Mary Elaine Mitchell paced the Eagles (9-4, 1-1) with six points.
They said it
FPD head coach Michael Walton on the strong second half: “We finally put it together mid-third quarter. We played with the energy that we wanted to start the game with. It’s a rivalry game; you expect guys to have jitters, and I think we did early in the game. But we fought through, stayed the course late in the game and took care of the ball.”
Gordon on the Middlebrooks 3-pointers: “We called some plays for him, and he stepped up and made some big shots.”
Kelly on limiting turnovers: “We came out turning it over, and we just had to take a step back and take a breather. We weren’t as nervous later, and we handled it well.”
Stratford head coach Sean Sweeney on the turnover margin: “They had less than 10 for the game, which is the number we like to hit, and we had 18. That’s a lot of possessions of not getting a shot, and usually on turnovers it leads to buckets the other way. We didn’t have a lot of dead-ball turnovers where we could set our defense up. They’re just running at you, and they get layups.”
What’s next?
Stratford hosts Tattnall Square in a 6 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday, while FPD hosts Wilkinson County in a 6 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.
