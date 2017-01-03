Tattnall boys take down Wilkinson County

With six battle-tested seniors on the roster, Tattnall Square head coach Jarvis Smith feels like this is the year that his team can challenge for a GHSA Region 7A championship.
The Trojans did nothing to make anyone doubt that Tuesday night as they took down defending GHSA Class 1A public school champion Wilkinson County 62-52. Calvin Slaughter led the way for Tattnall (7-3,1-0) with 23 points.
Four who mattered
Slaughter: The Tattnall Square senior scored nine of his 23 points in the decisive fourth quarter and hit four free throws in the final 1:30 to seal the win.
Jimmy Marshall: Marshall scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Tattnall.
Sean Brown: The rugged Tattnall post player scored 13 points inside and added seven rebounds.
Clarence Jackson: Jackson kept Wilkinson County in the game with 12 second-half points and also added 12 rebounds.
Turning point
Tattnall grabbed a 42-34 lead near the end of the third quarter, but Wilkinson County cut into the Trojans’ lead early in the fourth quarter and cut it to one at 48-47 on a Tylan Grable basket. Tattnall answered with a quick 7-0 run on four straight points by Brown and a 3-pointer by Slaughter to get its lead back to 55-47. Wilkinson County never got closer than five points for the remainder of the game.
Observation
Living on the 3: Wilkinson County trailed by only two at the half and hit four 3-pointers to stop Tattnall from pulling away. But Wilkinson County only hit 1-of-10 3-point attempts in the second half. Meanwhile, Tattnall Square hit all three of its attempts from the 3-point line in the second half, including two by backup point guard Zion Blasingame in the third quarter.
Also Tuesday night
The Wilkinson County girls defeated Tattnall for the first time since Tattnall joined the region, 43-38. LaDasha Shinholster led the way for Wilkinson County (6-5) with 14 points while Zhakire Simmons added 13. Allie Gordon led Tattnall with 12 points.
They said it
Smith on being prepared for a strong Wilkinson County team: “We have lost three games so far this year, and every one of those teams are ranked in the top 10 in classes that are 3A or higher. We know that we have a battled-tested group who have played a lot of basketball together over the last four years, and we expect to challenge for a region championship. It’s a great feeling to beat a great basketball team like Wilkinson County, but we have more work ahead of us.”
Smith on Slaughter and the other players who were on the Tattnall football team that went to the semifinals: “We have a lot of kids that are just getting into basketball shape after a very long football season. We believe that Calvin and all the rest of these guys are going to do some special things when they are 100 percent in basketball shape.”
What’s next?
Tattnall Square hosts Mount de Sales on Friday while Wilkinson County travels to Twiggs County on Friday.
Comments