Warner Robins girls start out 2017 at top of Middle Georgia power rankings

Analysis
Three wins at the State Bank and Trust Holiday Classic kept Warner Robins in the No. 1 spot, with the Demons moving to 13-0. How far ahead of the field is Warner Robins? No other girls team in Middle Georgia is unbeaten or sitting with one loss, and only one team (Dodge County) is sitting on two losses. Monticello climbed into second after going 2-1 at the United Bank tournament at Mary Persons, while Dublin is third after beating Taylor County and splitting with Wilkinson County. Washington County and Peach County, both off since Christmas, round out the top five.
Rankings
1. Warner Robins (13-0)
During the break: Went 3-0 at State Bank and Trust Holiday Classic.
Coming up: Harris County (Friday), Northside (Saturday).
2. Monticello (6-3)
During the break: Went 2-1 at United Bank holiday tournament.
Coming up: at Oglethorpe County (Tuesday), at Rabun County (Friday), at Jackson (Saturday).
3. Dublin (8-3)
During the break: Beat No. 6 Taylor County, split with Wilkinson County.
Coming up: Johnson County (Tuesday), Washington County (Friday), West Laurens (Saturday).
4. Washington County (5-3)
During the break: Off since Christmas.
Coming up: at Dublin (Friday).
5. Peach County (7-3)
During the break: Off since Christmas.
Coming up: at Jackson (Tuesday), at Rutland (Friday).
6. Taylor County (7-3)
During the break: Went 1-1 at Wilkinson County Christmas Tournament.
Coming up: at Manchester (Tuesday), at Hawkinsville (Friday), Spalding (Saturday).
7. Tattnall Square (8-4)
During the break: Went 2-1 at Tattnall Christmas Tournament.
Coming up: Wilkinson County (Tuesday), Mount de Sales (Friday), Pinecrest Christian (Saturday).
8. Stratford (8-3)
During the break: Went 2-1 at Tattnall Christmas Tournament.
Coming up: at Mount de Sales (Tuesday), at FPD (Friday).
9. Baldwin (8-4)
During the break: Went 1-2 in holiday tournament at Georgia College.
Coming up: at Richmond Academy (Tuesday), at Thomson (Friday).
10. Dodge County (10-2)
During the break: Went 2-1 in holiday tournament at Georgia College.
Coming up: at Northeast (Tuesday), Bleckley County (Saturday).
Comments