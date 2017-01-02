Upson-Lee enters 2017 in top spot of Middle Georgia boys basketball power poll

Analysis
When it comes to the regular season, nobody was stronger in 2016 than Upson-Lee. The Trojans have 33 victories in their past 34 games. Unfortunately for them, the 34th game was the first round of the 2015-16 GHSA Class 4A playoffs. Warner Robins took the top spot away from Central when the Demons beat the Chargers in the championship game of the State Bank and Trust Holiday Classic at Jones County, but two losses at the Lake City Classic dropped Warner Robins to sixth. Taylor County and Hancock Central had fairly light winter breaks to claim the No. 2 and 3 spots, while No. 4 Wilkinson County breezed to victory in its own tournament before dropping another nail-biter to Dublin. Central won two-of-three at the Lake City Classic to claim the No. 5 position, one ahead of Warner Robins.
Rankings
1. Upson-Lee (15-0)
During the break: Went 3-0 at LaGrange Christmas Tournament.
Coming up: Off this week.
2. Taylor County (7-2)
During the break: Key win over Macon County.
Coming up: at Manchester (Tuesday), at Hawkinsville (Friday), Spalding (Saturday).
3. Hancock Central (5-4)
During the break: Off.
Coming up: at Glascock County (Tuesday), at Warren County (Friday), at Wilkinson County (Saturday).
4. Wilkinson County (8-3)
During the break: Went 2-0 at Wilkinson County Christmas Tournament; lost second close game this season to Dublin.
Coming up: at Tattnall Square (Tuesday), at Twiggs County (Friday), Hancock Central (Saturday).
5. Central (10-2)
During the break: Went 2-1 at State Bank and Trust Holiday Classic and 2-1 at Lake City Classic.
Coming up: Pike County (Tuesday), at Southwest (Saturday).
6. Warner Robins (11-3)
During the break: Went 3-0 at State Bank and Trust Holiday Classic and 1-2 at Lake City Classic.
Coming up: Harris County (Friday), Northside (Saturday).
7. Crawford County (8-4)
During the break: Went 2-1 at Don Richardson/Albert Sharpe Holiday Classic.
Coming up: at Pacelli (Tuesday), Macon County (Friday), at Peach County (Saturday).
8. Perry (11-3)
During the break: Went 2-1 at United Bank Holiday Classic.
Coming up: Crisp County (Tuesday).
9. Tattnall Square (6-3)
During the break: Went 1-2 at Tattnall Christmas Tournament.
Coming up: Wilkinson County (Tuesday), Mount de Sales (Friday), Pinecrest Christian (Saturday).
10. Westside (9-3)
During the break: Went 3-1 at Tournament of Champions, National Division (hosted by Wheeler).
Coming up: Southwest (Tuesday), at Jackson (Friday).
