Quick playoff exit motivates unbeaten Upson-Lee

It was only a year ago that Upson-Lee was cruising on the basketball court, heading into the GHSA Class 4A playoffs with an 18-game winning streak.
But the hopes of a deep playoff run ended quickly, as the Knights were upset at home by New Hampstead in the first round.
“We were just a step too slow in that game,” Upson-Lee head coach Darrell Lockhart said.
The Knights have been anything but a step too slow this season, winning their first 15 games. And although six seniors are gone from last season’s team, the first-round loss still sits firmly in Lockhart’s thoughts.
“Oh yes, as a coach the loss is still heavy on my mind, and it still makes your meal taste sour,” said Lockhart, whose team has won 33 of their past 34 games. “We don’t talk about it as a team, but I know they remember it. We can’t afford to think of anything but who we play next, and right now we are thinking about Howard next Tuesday.”
Lockhart has a nice mix of youth and experience, led by junior Tavias Fagan, who is averaging more than 24 points a game.
“Tavias is the leader of our group, and he leads by example, Lockhart said. “I remember seeing him in the recreation leagues when he was young, and it was obvious even then that he was going to be very good.”
Upson-Lee has a pair of sophomores in the lineup, with point guard Zyrice Scott averaging 13 points a game while leading the team in steals and assists. Travon Walker is a 6-foot-6 post player who is already a Division I football recruit, and he averages 12 rebounds a game.
“We threw Zyrice in the rotation last year after Christmas and he handled it well, so we knew he would be very good for us this year. We believe his potential is just off the chart,” Lockhart said. “He has a great understanding of what we need him to do on the basketball court. As for Travon, well, it is very hard to find a big guy that can do all the things he does. He is a big kid who can get up and down and has very soft hands.”
Kentrez Taylor and Michale Smith are the senior starters, and Lockhart has been very pleased with their play.
“Kentrez is our best defender, and he plays above the rim,” Lockhart said. “Michale is probably the best shooter on the team.
“The best thing about this group is, we really don’t have any complainers. Everyone knows their role, and they have accepted it.”
Lockhart understands that with success, the expectations will continue to grow.
“I don’t have a problem with the expectations at all because I know that our focus is on the next game and getting better every time we play,” Lockhart said. “It really is a very exciting time for our basketball team and our entire community.”
Comments