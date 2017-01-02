Northeast’s Bruce Mullen retiring after 13 seasons

Bruce Mullen says retirement from the head coaching ranks is something that has been part of his plans for some time.
On the verge of turning 56, the Northeast football head coach has decided that now is the time to move on.
After 13 years as the head coach of the Raiders, Mullen is retiring at the end of the school year. He finishes with a 65-71 record, a mark that includes the program’s only region championship, the 2009 GHSA Region 4-2A title.
“I’ve always had goals for myself, and I’ve accomplished one of those goals,” Mullen said. “It’s time. I always wanted to try to retire around 55, and I’ll be 56 in a few days. It’s time to hang it up and do some other things.”
Mullen, who took over for Carror Wright in 2004 when Wright moved to Dougherty, had winning seasons in seven of his seasons as head coach. He had 8-3 teams in 2008 and 2012.
Faced with declining enrollment in recent years, however, Northeast has gone through some struggles. The Raiders won just two games in each of the past two years, although the two games Northeast won at the end of the 2015 season put the Raiders in the playoffs.
“Bruce has always been competitive at Northeast,” said Westside head coach Spoon Risper, whose eight-year run with the Seminoles is now the longest active tenure of a Bibb County public school football head coach. “Numbers were down the last couple of years, but he never complained about what talent he had. He made the best out of them, and the majority of the time they were winning.
“Bruce has never been a look-at-me type of guy who wants a lot of spotlight. He loves his assistants, and they love him. They are very family oriented at Northeast. I have nothing but respect for them at Northeast. Bruce, who I’ve known for 18 years, has always been the same. He’s my type of guy.”
Character development was a priority for Mullen. He made it a point to spend some prayer time with his assistants prior to games.
His offensive coordinator, Jeremy Wiggins, is a former Northeast player.
“That means a lot, seeing the ones who have gone out and made a positive life, the ones who come back and tell you what they’re doing and thank you for what you have done,” Mullen said. “Sometimes they don’t understand what you tell them at the time, but the older and mature they become, they understand that, and that makes it all worthwhile. Coaches do have an impact, and that means a lot.”
No replacement for Mullen has been named, and the position will go through the usual Bibb County School District hiring process.
“The next guy will have really big shoes to fill,” Risper said. “Bruce has done a tremendous job at Northeast. There’s lots of tradition over there.”
Comments