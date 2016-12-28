Big season means more attention for Taylor County’s Watson

This season, Taylor County quarterback Gunnar Watson led the Vikings to their first season with at least 10 wins since 1998 and their third double-digit win season ever. As a result, Watson now finds himself slinging the football alongside some of the top junior quarterbacks in Georgia.
Watson is one of six quarterbacks participating in the RisingSeniors Georgia Junior Bowl at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mercer. As one of three quarterbacks on Team Commitment, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound Watson can show off his ability on a team made up of talented rising seniors from across the state.
“It’s just a privilege to be out here with all the talent,” Watson said. “You look around, there’s kids everywhere going to college. I’m not used to playing with people like that. It’s just a blessing.”
The blessing also means plenty of work throughout the week for Watson. There’s the task of learning the offense, which is especially important at the quarterback position. Watson also has to get on the same page with the team’s wide receiver corps, another aspect that’s easier said than done.
Watson explained the first few days have been a little rough, but he fully expects for things to come together come game time.
“It’s a little faster than normal, so I’m just getting used to it right now,” Watson said.
Watson threw for more than 1,800 yards during his junior season with a Vikings squad that had not won a playoff game since 2002. The team did just that by beating Trion 34-31 in the first round, which Watson said was his favorite moment of the season.
“It just told me our team can be as good as we want to be,” Watson said. “I feel like next year is going to be an awesome year, and we can go as far as we want to.”
Watson said his junior season gave him valuable experience, which allowed the game to slow down for him each time he stepped behind center. As a result, Watson said he was able to control the offense even better than before and make necessary reads at a faster pace.
Watson’s play helped him land in the Georgia Junior Bowl and also has some college coaches looking his way. Watson has offers from Troy, Mercer and Austin Peay, but the numbers might increase depending on his performance Friday.
Watson explained recruiting has been a bit stressful so far, but he has embraced the process and looks forward to more.
“Academics are definitely high on my list,” Watson said. “Then just facilities and the coaches, just them getting on a personal level with me and getting a good relationship with them.”
Watson’s goals for Friday’s game are simple. He wants to have a good game so he’ll get noticed and so his teammates can make plays and also gain attention.
Watson has provided numerous big plays in 2016, and if he can have his way, he’ll end the year doing that one more time.
“I just want to take everything in and become a better person and a better football player and just have fun with these guys,” Watson said.
Comments