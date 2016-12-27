Baldwin star draws interest from top-tier programs in recruiting process

The college recruiting process has begun for Baldwin’s Jatavious Harris, who has received a significant amount of interest from top-tier football programs.
Baldwin had a disappointing 2016 campaign, finishing with a 4-7 record under former head coach Lee Hannah, who recently was relieved of his duties. Aside from the struggles as a team, Harris was one of the main offensive weapons.
This offseason, he’s taking a closer look at college programs and plans to look closely at a few areas.
“The first thing I’m looking into is getting my education, then I want to go to a school with a great coaching staff and great players,” Harris said. “I want to go to a team that can better me as an individual on and off of the field. Lastly, I want to go to a school with a great program and great facilities.”
Harris currently holds seven offers: Florida, Marshall, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. While Harris anticipates the list of programs growing as he continues to improve as an athlete with one more high school season remaining, one offer sits close to his heart.
Miami and head coach Mark Richt gave Harris his first collegiate offer in November, and the offensive playmaker speaks highly of what the Hurricanes have presented to him.
“I love Miami, and they’re a school to never forget about since they offered me first,” Harris said. “Coach Richt is a great guy, and he also know how to show a great time to the athletes he is changing the program all the way around and making it great.”
Shortly after receiving an offer from Miami, Harris received his first offer from the SEC in South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach, Bryan McClendon, came calling.
With it being early in the process, Harris has had more visits and phone calls from coaches rather than campus visits. Still, early conversations with South Carolina’s coaching staff leave a good impression.
“I like South Carolina because of their staff, players and look forward to learning more,” Harris said. “Coach McClendon has told me that he wants me to play in Columbia and be a great athlete for the Gamecocks. They’ve focused a lot on my athletic ability.”
Florida is the latest program to offer Harris, and he said that he has plenty of interest in playing for the Gators and looks to make a trip to Gainesville fairly soon.
Georgia hasn’t offered Harris, but he’s hopeful that things will soon work out as both parties have had frequent communication.
“Georgia is one of my top schools, and hopefully I can consider playing in the red and black one day,” Harris said. “The program has shown me a lot of love, and the staff wants to get to know me better as a person.”
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, Harris fits the need for height amongst the perimeter for Georgia. The Bulldogs currently have four wide receiver pledges for the 2017 recruiting class, and wide receivers coach James Coley could be soon to enter the sweepstakes for Harris in a depleted 2018 wide receiver class.
Again, while not yet taking a campus visit to Athens, Harris likes what Smart and Coley have presented.
“From the looks, they are some really good men and know how to show a good time and are all about business,” Harris said. “They’re two coaches I would love to play for one day. I plan to take an unofficial visit soon.”
