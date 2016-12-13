Washington County sweeps Southwest

Carlos Hope was not even sure if he has ever been to Macon for a basketball game against a Macon team in his 11 years as Washington County’s head coach.
But that will be different this year as the Golden Hawks have moved into GHSA Region 3-2A, which includes Macon schools.
Washington County’s boys got off to a good start Tuesday night as they defeated Southwest 53-49 in they first region game. Southwest fell to 2-1.
Three who mattered
Chris Parker: The Washington County guard hit three 3-pointers and led the Golden Hawks with 17 points. He was big down the stretch, hitting 4-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Jawan Dukes: Dukes scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half to lead the Golden Hawks to a two-point halftime lead and scored four points in the fourth quarter to help Washington County hold on to the lead.
Aaron Ridley: Ridley was a threat inside and out for Southwest as he led the Patriots with 21 points and added 10 rebounds. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep Southwest in the game.
Turning point
The teams stayed close for the first three quarters with neither team having more than a five-point lead, but Washington County started the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to build a 10-point lead at 44-34. Parker had six of those points, and Southwest was forced to try and come back. The Patriots cut the Golden Hawks’ lead to one at 48-47 on two free throws by Ridley with 1:04 left, but Washington County made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Observations
3-ball woes: Southwest seemed to be content at times trying to hit 3-pointers but only hit 5-of-22. The Patriots also struggled at the free-throw line in the first half, making only 9-of-16 attempts.
Also Tuesday night
The Washington County girls cruised to a 63-31 win. Nijeria Jordan led the way with 16 points, while Jasmine Billue led Southwest with eight.
They said it
Hope on his team and its improvement early in the year: “We are still trying to get the football out of some of our players, and this was only our third game of the year, but we are obviously pleased to go on the road and get a win over a good basketball team. We are still making a lot of mistakes, but I was very pleased with the effort.”
Hope on the fourth quarter start: “The 10-2 start was huge for us because it finally gave us a little breathing room. We knew they would come back at the end, but we were able to keep the ball in the hands of some good free-throw shooters, and they came through for us.”
Southwest head coach Robert Worthy on his team’s performance: “We just really did not have a good ballgame, and it was really surprising to me. We have been playing pretty good basketball, but we just did not play that well, and we will have to go back to the drawing board.”
Worthy on his team’s 3-point shooting: “We want to play inside first and then outside, but we didn’t do a very good job of that in this game. I still think that we have a pretty good basketball team here, and we just have to work hard to learn from this game.”
What’s next?
Southwest is on the road Friday night against Dublin, while Washington County travels to Bleckley County.
