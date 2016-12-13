Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Central 89, Jackson 56
Jackson
8
16
20
12
—
56
Central
19
28
31
11
—
89
Jackson: Deontae Barlow 15, Andrew Barnes 2, Cameron Stewart 2, Mamiyiah Smith 4, Shad Crowder 3, Tyqueze Johnson 3, Daryan Ingram 3, Tyrik Mitchell 4, LaDerrick Johnson 3, Duke Collins 2, Dee Johnson 14, Jeffrey Burley 1.
Central: Tyrice Paul 12, Justus Williams 6, Antarius McCoy 11, Dewan Owens 10, Wanya Thomas 9, Kylan Hill 10, Sin’Qunn McClendon 7, Kanuri Williams 6, Maurice Brown 6, Jaren Harris 2, Tymir Robinson 8, Dexter Ward 2.
3-pointers: Central 8 (J. Williams 2, McCoy 1, Owens 1, Thomas 1, K. Williams 1, Robinson 2).
Game notes: McCoy had 11 rebounds and six assists. ... McClendon had 10 rebounds.
Records: Central 5-0.
FPD 56, Bleckley County 53
Bleckley County
14
11
15
13
—
53
FPD
16
13
11
16
—
56
Bleckley County: DJ Lemmon 18, Torenio Davis 17, Nykeem Farrow 7, Dontarian Harris 6, Markell Marshall 2, Willie Taylor 2, Justin Rozier 1.
FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 26, Armaun Smith 11, Maurice Gordon 7, Caleb Kelly 5, Stephen Summerow 4, C.J. Harris 3.
3-pointers: Bleckley County 4 (Lemmond 4); FPD 5 (Middlebrooks 5).
Records: Bleckley County 5-3, FPD 3-2.
CGA 59, Covenant 51
CGA
17
9
20
13
—
59
Covenant
14
10
15
12
—
51
CGA: Isaiah Reeder 7, Jacob Moore 20, Stephen Esmond 3, Isaac Reeder 6, Judah Hartman 20, Landon Williams 3.
Covenant: Kayden Lane 17, Davis Durden 14, Ethan Abbott 2, Brady Marchman 4, Tyler Mixon 4, Cody Farr 2, Drew Watrous 8.
3-pointers: CGA 5 (Isaiah Reeder 1m Esmond 1, Isaac Reeder 1, Hartman 1, Williams 1); Covenant 2 (Durden 2).
Records: CGA 3-7..
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
FPD 47, Bleckley County 38
Bleckley County
14
3
15
6
—
38
FPD
10
11
16
10
—
47
Bleckley County: Jahnaria Brown 21, Aleyah Whitehead 9, TiKeyah Pasby 4, Felisia Young 4.
FPD: Kate Patterson 20, Bailey Ruble 10, Emma Lako 9, Molly Lee 4, Sadie Frame 4.
3-pointers: Bleckley County 2 (Whitehead 2); FPD 1 (Ruble 1).
Records: Bleckley County 3-5, FPD 5-2.
Covenant 31, CGA 24
CGA
0
4
14
6
—
24
Covenant
4
6
13
8
—
31
CGA: Abigail Sullivan 5, Heather Andrews 8, Brianna Blizzard 3, Rebekah Daugherty 4, Joanna Daugherty 4.
Covenant: Lauren Mixon 2, Kara Bedingfield 6, Hannah Cooper 13, Brooke Phillips 10.
3-pointers: CGA 2 (Sullivan 1, Blizzard 1); Covenant 1 (Phillips 1).
Records: CGA 1-9.
Rutland 38, Howard 35
Rutland
6
4
15
13
—
38
Howard
9
5
12
9
—
35
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 17, Kennedy Stephens 5, Jada Brown 6, E’Junah Sledge 4, Erin Fortson 6.
Howard: Briyana Manson 4, Alyn Ovell 2, Brittany Reaves 15, Keleia Murray 4, Kaneisha Sanders 4, Ciriaha Parchment 6.
3-pointers: Rutland 4 (Davis 3, Stephens 1).
Game notes: Sledge had nine rebounds, while Davis had six steals and Brown had five steals.
Records: Rutland 1-4, Howard 3-4.
Monday’s Boys Basketball
Windsor 62, Crisp Academy 51
Crisp
11
9
15
16
—
51
Windsor
15
22
15
10
—
62
Crisp: Cooper Fold 4, Landon Jacobs 7, Nathan Willis 12, Bobby Ray Mitchell 16, Ravi Patel 10, Spencer Stubbs 2.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 7, Cameron Reynolds 9, Ja’Kez Mann 7, Carlos Sampson 4, Marquise Jackson 19, Jason Bradberry 11, Jonathon Osborn 3, Tyler Christian 2.
3-pointers: Crisp 2 (Jacobs 1, Mitchell 1, Patel 2); Windsor 4 (Reynolds 1, Bradberry 3).
Game notes: Jackson had five rebounds, eight assists and nine steals.
Records: Windsor 6-0.
CFCA 73, Fullington 67
CFCA
12
24
19
18
—
73
Fullington
22
26
6
13
—
67
CFCA: Dartavious Thompson 25, Brannan Swain 20, T.J. Morgan 14, Blake Jones 5, Eli Smith 5, Brooks Wethington 4.
Fullington: Sam Evans 20, Bryer Tyndal 14, Austin McKinney 12, Griffin West 11, Jaden Harvey 6, Lane Mitcham 4, Trey Miller 3, Thomas Keaton 2.
3-pointers: CFCA 5 (Clements 3, Morgan 1, Smith 1); Fullington 8 (Evans 5, Tyndal 1, West 1, Harvey 1).
Game notes: Jones had 15 rebounds and five blocked shots, while Thompson had eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Monday’s Girls Basketball
Crisp Academy 44, Windsor 38
Crisp
8
12
13
11
—
44
Windsor
6
12
11
9
—
38
Crisp: Wessel 3, Wells 10, McGarr 24, Moore 5, Floyd 2.
Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 9, Hailey Mosely 6, Sydney Weiche 6, A’Maiya Jackson 11, Savannah Lee 4, Mackenzie Roberts 2.
3-pointers: Windsor 3 (Weiche 2, Jackson 1).
Records: Windsor 2-4.
Fullington 32, CFCA 29
CFCA
6
5
10
8
—
29
Fullington
6
14
6
6
—
32
CFCA: Hannah Duncan 4, Delana Smith 3, Marilyn Nesmith 6, Emily Clements 6, Lonah Sarazine 4, Dara Oni 4, Lauren Holmes 2.
Fullington: McIntyre 19, Musselwhite 8, Wall 4, Roberts 1.
3-pointers: CFCA 2 (Clements 2); Fullington 4 (McIntyre 4).
