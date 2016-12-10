Red-zone recoveries lead to championship for Macon County

As Kentarious Felton walked off the field following Macon County’s GHSA Class 1A public school championship victory Saturday over McIntosh County Academy, he couldn’t stop kissing the championship trophy he was carrying.
He tried to get his defensive teammates to kiss it, as well.
While the Bulldogs’ 35-0 victory might be remembered as the day K’Hari Lane took down the state single-season touchdown passing record, the game would have looked a lot different had it not been for a couple of critical takeaways made while the game was still in the balance.
“Man, that was very crucial,” Lane said. “They had us down, really. If they would have let them score, we would have been put in a hole. But they did good, and they’ve been doing that all season. We really appreciate that.”
MCA drove deep into Macon County territory twice, once in the second quarter and again early in the third quarter. Macon County’s lead was just 7-0 both times, and an MCA touchdown could have easily changed the tone of the game.
Both drives, however, were halted by fumbles recovered by the Bulldogs.
“Coaches always say, ‘Don’t ever give up,’ ” said linebacker Robtavious Manning, who recovered one of the red-zone fumbles and finished with four solo tackles, four assists and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. “One hundred percent, every play. Don’t ever give up. Got to fight through every play. And we never gave up.”
The first drive, a five-play, 52-yard effort, ended at the Macon County 2 when MCA quarterback Major Robinson mishandled a snap. The other drive, a nine-play, 36-yard set of plays set up by an interception on the first play of the second half, was halted at the Macon County 4 when Curt McDonald forced J.P. Palmer to fumble after a 7-yard gain.
“That second one was a dang game-changer, it really was,” Macon County head coach Dexter Copeland said. “The first one, I didn’t see it, but the second one was a game-changer. They were driving down the field and had the momentum, and when they fumbled, and we got the ball back, we drove down the field.”
Macon County nearly gave up an easy touchdown immediately after the first fumble. Lane threw a pass deep in his own end zone that an MCA defender got his hands on while in the end zone. He couldn’t control the ball, however, and Lane completed a 21-yard pass to Keldrick Thomas on the next play.
The Bulldogs finished with three takeaways, with an interception sealing MCA’s final drive. MCA didn’t have any other red-zone opportunities.
Macon County’s defense held MCA to 10 first downs, 67 rushing yards and 92 passing yards.
“Man, what a defensive effort by all of them,” Copeland said. “I can’t say enough about my defensive coaches and Antwon Oliver, my defensive coordinator. He planned a wonderful game plan. He told me (Friday) night that if we went to basics, they won’t score. And that’s what happened.”
