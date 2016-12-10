Local News
Sports
Obituaries
Shopping
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Archive Search
News
All News
Local
Houston & Peach
The Sun News
Crime
Education
Databases
Business
Nation/World
Opinion
Weird News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
University of Georgia
Bulldogs Beat
Georgia Tech
Mercer
Columns & Blogs
MLB & Braves
NFL & Falcons
NBA & Hawks
Auto Racing
Golf
NHL/Macon Mayhem
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Living
All Living
Family
Food
Home & Garden
Religion
Celebrations
Mark Ballard
Foodies
Dear Abby
Entertainment
Entertainment
Out & About
Celebrities
Music
Restaurants
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Calendars
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columns
Opinion Columns & Blogs
Charles E. Richardson
Your Say
Obituaries
Education Together
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
Contests
About Us
High School Sports
December 10, 2016 9:50 AM
Live: Macon County plays in GHSA football championship
Macon County head coach Dexter Copeland talks to his team after practice Tuesday afternoon in Montezuma.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog Macon County vs. McIntosh County Academy
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
High School Sports
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:48
Peter Eaddie is one of several versatile Macon County players
Pause
1:25
Macon County senior Tyrese Adkinson helps lead an underrated defense.
0:47
Seniors lead Macon County to title game
0:34
Judge addresses accused killer of Monroe County deputy
2:01
'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer
3:42
Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera
2:15
Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'
1:16
Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.
1:52
Mercer takes six-game winning streak to Georgia Tech
1:17
Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
16 hours ago
Winning isn't the only fun for Dexter Copeland at Macon County
1:49
16 hours ago
Winning isn't the only fun for Dexter Copeland at Macon County
1:48
17 hours ago
Peter Eaddie is one of several versatile Macon County players
1:25
17 hours ago
Macon County senior Tyrese Adkinson helps lead an underrated defense.
View more video
High School Sports
Central overcomes Westside, Jones’ big night
Friday’s Middle Georgia basketball scoreboard
Live: Macon County plays in GHSA football championship
Winning isn't the only fun for Dexter Copeland at Macon County
Peter Eaddie is one of several versatile Macon County players
Sports Videos
Comments