December 3, 2016 2:05 AM

Friday’s Middle Georgia basketball scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Friday’s Boys Basketball

North Cobb Christian 57, Stratford 38

North Cobb

9

18

16

14

57

Stratford

5

15

10

9

38

North Cobb: Myles Hamilton 19, Myson Lowe 9, Savage 5, Lang 2, Will Crumley 20, Caleb Crumly 2.

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 9, Jaylan Hughes 9, Devin Butts 8, Nate Brooks 2, Nathan Hunt 9, Will Baxley 1.

3-pointers: North Cobb 5 (Hamilton 2, Lowe 1, Savage 1, Crumley 2); Stratford 8 (Jordan 3, Hughes 3, Butts 2).

Records: Stratford 1-1.

Central 77, Northeast 57

Central

13

17

18

29

77

Northeast

10

15

14

18

57

Central: Tyrice Paul 13, Antarius McCoy 32, Dewan Owens 5, Wanya Thomas 6, Sin’Quinn McClendon 6, Kanuri Williams 6, Maurice Brown 5, Dexter Ward 2, Jeremy Denson 2.

Northeast: Darius Dunn 19, Ty’ree Gilbert 21, Camrone Cherry 6, JaCoby Hill 4, Reginald Williams 7.

3-pointers: Central 3 (Paul 1, McCoy 2); Northeast 3 (Dunn 1, Gilbert 2).

Game notes: For Central, Paul added 10 assists, while McCoy grabbed 21 rebounds and Brown had 11.

Southwest 54, Howard 39

Southwest

16

16

12

10

54

Howard

4

12

9

14

39

Southwest: Charles Smith 4, Aaron Ridley 19, Tyrese Evans 7, Javar Ellington 6, Davion Stewart 2, Kentarius Goolsby 2, Alonte Tarver 5, Jordan Slocum 5, Cameron Crawford 4.

Howard: Eric Scott 2, Channing Thompson 2, Tyler Holloway 2, Brandon Stewart 6, Ron Hart 15, Jonathan Brooks 2, Jamar Davis 2, Tycem Mason 6, Chrishawn Mason 2.

3-pointers: Southwest 1 (Ridley 1); Howard 4 (Hart 4).

FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 40

Mount Pisgah

4

14

12

10

40

FPD

11

11

8

12

42

Mount Pisgah: Quinn Richey 15, Aaron Palmer 9, Jabiri Smith 6, James Price 6, Kai Williams 4.

FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 11, Maurice Gordon 8, Titus Moore 7, Armaun Smith 6, Caleb Kelly 4, Wesley Wilson 3, Milton Johnson 2, Stephen Summerow 1.

3-pointers: FPD 4 (Middlebrooks 3, Moore 1).

Mount de Sales 70, Lake Oconee 42

Mount de Sales

18

20

18

14

70

Lake Oconee

15

11

5

11

42

Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 1, Dexter Williams 7, Adam Leverett 26, Jack Beers 11, Maxwell Meminger 3, Will Pounds 5, Josiah Cotton 4, Michael Fountain 7, Reese Waters 6.

Lake Oconee: KJ Harris 11, Phenix 8, Smith 6, Mills 4, Strickland 3, Fowler 3, Clark 1, Jackson 6.

3-pointers: Mount de Sales 4 (Leverett 4); Lake Oconee 7 (Harris 2, Phenix 1, Smith 2, Mills 1, Strickland 1).

Game notes: Leverett had 10 rebounds, while Williams had six rebounds and seven assists, Pounds had seven rebounds and Fountain had eight.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

Stratford 59, North Cobb Christian 27

North Cobb

4

10

4

9

27

Stratford

13

11

20

15

59

North Cobb: Morton 4, Marquess 1, Mills 17, Bohannon 2, Smith 1, Norman 2.

Stratford: Elizabeth Sellers 4, Aysha Roberts 2, Mary Elaine Mitchell 7, Carey Woodcock 9, Nadia Reese 8, Sara Kate Durkee 4, Drake Miscall 12, Evans McCook 13.

3-pointers: Stratford 6 (Woodcock 3, McCook 3).

Records: Stratford 4-0.

FPD 49, Mount Pisgah 29

Mount Pisgah

7

4

9

9

29

FPD

7

11

19

12

49

Mount Pisgah: Anna Mancil 19, Dakota Williams 4, Meagan Messinger 3, Taylor Bater 2, Jordan Jiminez 1.

FPD: Kate Patterson 25, Emma Lako 14, Bailey Ruble 6, Gracie Matthews 2.

3-pointers: Mount Pisgah 1 (Messinger 1); FPD 1 (Patterson 1).

Southwest 38, Howard 33

Southwest

9

13

3

13

38

Howard

8

8

6

11

33

Southwest: Nareiya Shinholster, Breshanna Daniels 15, Jasmine Billue 6, Leyayasha Wilson 2, Jaylye Johnson 5, Kourtney Williams 1, Averie Grayer 7.

Howard: Alyn Ovell 1, Amija Causey 4, Brittany Reeves 17, Chasity Coleman 3, Ciriaha Parchment 8.

3-pointers: Southwest 1 (Daniels 1); Howard 1 (Coleman 1).

Game notes: Reeves had 17 rebounds and six blocked shots.

CFCA 33, John Hancock 26

John Hancock

7

0

9

10

26

CFCA

9

14

6

4

33

John Hancock: Maddie Miller 14, Ciara Munsey 11, Cortney Brown 1.

CFCA: Hannah Duncan 17, Dara Oni 6, Delana Smith 4, Marilyn Nesmith 3, Lonah Sarazine 3.

3-pointers: John Hancock 2 (Miller 2); CFCA 3 (Duncan 3).

