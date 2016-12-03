Friday’s Middle Georgia basketball scoreboard

Friday’s Boys Basketball
North Cobb Christian 57, Stratford 38
North Cobb
9
18
16
14
—
57
Stratford
5
15
10
9
—
38
North Cobb: Myles Hamilton 19, Myson Lowe 9, Savage 5, Lang 2, Will Crumley 20, Caleb Crumly 2.
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 9, Jaylan Hughes 9, Devin Butts 8, Nate Brooks 2, Nathan Hunt 9, Will Baxley 1.
3-pointers: North Cobb 5 (Hamilton 2, Lowe 1, Savage 1, Crumley 2); Stratford 8 (Jordan 3, Hughes 3, Butts 2).
Records: Stratford 1-1.
Central 77, Northeast 57
Central
13
17
18
29
—
77
Northeast
10
15
14
18
—
57
Central: Tyrice Paul 13, Antarius McCoy 32, Dewan Owens 5, Wanya Thomas 6, Sin’Quinn McClendon 6, Kanuri Williams 6, Maurice Brown 5, Dexter Ward 2, Jeremy Denson 2.
Northeast: Darius Dunn 19, Ty’ree Gilbert 21, Camrone Cherry 6, JaCoby Hill 4, Reginald Williams 7.
3-pointers: Central 3 (Paul 1, McCoy 2); Northeast 3 (Dunn 1, Gilbert 2).
Game notes: For Central, Paul added 10 assists, while McCoy grabbed 21 rebounds and Brown had 11.
Southwest 54, Howard 39
Southwest
16
16
12
10
—
54
Howard
4
12
9
14
—
39
Southwest: Charles Smith 4, Aaron Ridley 19, Tyrese Evans 7, Javar Ellington 6, Davion Stewart 2, Kentarius Goolsby 2, Alonte Tarver 5, Jordan Slocum 5, Cameron Crawford 4.
Howard: Eric Scott 2, Channing Thompson 2, Tyler Holloway 2, Brandon Stewart 6, Ron Hart 15, Jonathan Brooks 2, Jamar Davis 2, Tycem Mason 6, Chrishawn Mason 2.
3-pointers: Southwest 1 (Ridley 1); Howard 4 (Hart 4).
FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 40
Mount Pisgah
4
14
12
10
—
40
FPD
11
11
8
12
—
42
Mount Pisgah: Quinn Richey 15, Aaron Palmer 9, Jabiri Smith 6, James Price 6, Kai Williams 4.
FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 11, Maurice Gordon 8, Titus Moore 7, Armaun Smith 6, Caleb Kelly 4, Wesley Wilson 3, Milton Johnson 2, Stephen Summerow 1.
3-pointers: FPD 4 (Middlebrooks 3, Moore 1).
Mount de Sales 70, Lake Oconee 42
Mount de Sales
18
20
18
14
—
70
Lake Oconee
15
11
5
11
—
42
Mount de Sales: Pinkney Gilchrist 1, Dexter Williams 7, Adam Leverett 26, Jack Beers 11, Maxwell Meminger 3, Will Pounds 5, Josiah Cotton 4, Michael Fountain 7, Reese Waters 6.
Lake Oconee: KJ Harris 11, Phenix 8, Smith 6, Mills 4, Strickland 3, Fowler 3, Clark 1, Jackson 6.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 4 (Leverett 4); Lake Oconee 7 (Harris 2, Phenix 1, Smith 2, Mills 1, Strickland 1).
Game notes: Leverett had 10 rebounds, while Williams had six rebounds and seven assists, Pounds had seven rebounds and Fountain had eight.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Stratford 59, North Cobb Christian 27
North Cobb
4
10
4
9
—
27
Stratford
13
11
20
15
—
59
North Cobb: Morton 4, Marquess 1, Mills 17, Bohannon 2, Smith 1, Norman 2.
Stratford: Elizabeth Sellers 4, Aysha Roberts 2, Mary Elaine Mitchell 7, Carey Woodcock 9, Nadia Reese 8, Sara Kate Durkee 4, Drake Miscall 12, Evans McCook 13.
3-pointers: Stratford 6 (Woodcock 3, McCook 3).
Records: Stratford 4-0.
FPD 49, Mount Pisgah 29
Mount Pisgah
7
4
9
9
—
29
FPD
7
11
19
12
—
49
Mount Pisgah: Anna Mancil 19, Dakota Williams 4, Meagan Messinger 3, Taylor Bater 2, Jordan Jiminez 1.
FPD: Kate Patterson 25, Emma Lako 14, Bailey Ruble 6, Gracie Matthews 2.
3-pointers: Mount Pisgah 1 (Messinger 1); FPD 1 (Patterson 1).
Southwest 38, Howard 33
Southwest
9
13
3
13
—
38
Howard
8
8
6
11
—
33
Southwest: Nareiya Shinholster, Breshanna Daniels 15, Jasmine Billue 6, Leyayasha Wilson 2, Jaylye Johnson 5, Kourtney Williams 1, Averie Grayer 7.
Howard: Alyn Ovell 1, Amija Causey 4, Brittany Reeves 17, Chasity Coleman 3, Ciriaha Parchment 8.
3-pointers: Southwest 1 (Daniels 1); Howard 1 (Coleman 1).
Game notes: Reeves had 17 rebounds and six blocked shots.
CFCA 33, John Hancock 26
John Hancock
7
0
9
10
—
26
CFCA
9
14
6
4
—
33
John Hancock: Maddie Miller 14, Ciara Munsey 11, Cortney Brown 1.
CFCA: Hannah Duncan 17, Dara Oni 6, Delana Smith 4, Marilyn Nesmith 3, Lonah Sarazine 3.
3-pointers: John Hancock 2 (Miller 2); CFCA 3 (Duncan 3).
