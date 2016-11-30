Mary Persons makes long-awaited return to semifinals

2:04 "It's going to take even more" Pause

1:38 K'Hari Lane expected Macon County to be sharper in its second playoff game

1:55 'Somebody was looking out for me,' SUV driver says after crash

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child'

1:25 High number of animal cruelty cases linked to poverty, says expert

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."