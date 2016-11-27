Howard triple jumper India Turk accepted into national program

Howard freshman India Turk has been accepted into the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s Project Triple Jump.
Turk, who competes at the 14-year-old level, finished first at the AAU national track and field championship last summer. According to her high school coach, Howard head coach Sherri Marks, Turk will take part in a four-day camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that will include former Olympic coaches.
As part of the program, Turk will compete in the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March and the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in June.
“I must admit this will be extra work on my part, but I will also say that I am so very proud of India,” Marks wrote in an email. “I'm really looking forward to working with her in the next few years and I truly welcome this challenge.”
Turk is the second Howard athlete to take part in the program. Anasterasia Terrell took part in Project Triple Jump as a 10th-grader and is now competing at Clemson.
