Macon County gets control early, tops Manchester

Macon County wasn’t sharp, certainly not as much as it was three weeks ago in its first game with Manchester, but the Bulldogs were good enough.
Three K’Hari Lane first-half touchdown passes to Trey Brown put the Bulldogs ahead by two touchdowns at halftime, and they stayed in control for a 28-14 win over Manchester in a GHSA Class 1A public school quarterfinal game Friday night.
The second half started late, since the stadium lights at Adam-Maffett Field went out about 15 minutes into halftime. It was fitting, since the first meeting was delayed a few hours when the officials didn’t show up, thanks to some communication problem, and that game started about three hours late.
This time, there was no runaway for Macon County, which led 21-7 at halftime and let a scoring chance in the second quarter slip away. The Bulldogs scored on their first two possessions, but the Blue Devils answered. Macon County then reached the 7, but failed on fourth-and-1.
Macon County added to the lead after a short punt and Manchester personal foul put the Bulldogs on the Blue Devils’ 28 with Lane connecting with Brown from the 6.
Macon County added a third-quarter and fourth-quarter touchdown while its defense kept Manchester from getting much going on offense. The Blue Devils added a touchdown with 1:24 left in the game on Kelvin Turner’s 9-yard run
Macon County improved to 10-2 while Manchester’s season ended at 10-2.
The Bulldogs will host ECI in the semifinals.
