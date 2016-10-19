Extra-inning loss ends season for Mary Persons

Just one out separated Mary Persons from staving off elimination on Wednesday night against Stephens County to force a decisive third game for a spot in the state tournament in Columbus.
But the Indians tied up the game on an Emma Whitfield double in the seventh before going to string together a two-run rally in extra innings to win 6-5 and sweep the two-game series in the GHSA Class AAAA state playoffs. Stephens County won the first game 6-1.
The loss ends a monumental season for Mary Persons in which it won the Region 2-4A title.
The second game, tied at 4 after seven innings, saw the Bulldogs lead 5-4 when Katelyn Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Jordan Rozier. But the Indians came back, tying the game when Alana Dunson drove in Ashton Ayers and winning it on a single by Peyton Terrell.
The Bulldogs led 3-1 in the second game on the strength of an Alyssah Mullis two-run homer and broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when Faith Rozier’s bloop single scored Smith, who reached on a double.
Mary Persons (25-8) fell in the first game as Bulldogs pitcher Megan Bell was unable to slow down the hard-hitting Indians, who scored once in the third and fourth before striking twice in the fifth prior to single runs in the final two innings.
The big Stephens County (24-4) hit came in the fifth when Whitfield smacked a two-run homer.
The Mary Persons run came after Mullis singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Kiambra Zellner.
Five Who Mattered
Peyton Terrell: With a swing of the bat, her single in the eighth winning won the game for Stephens County, bringing in Alana Dunson to complete a two-run rally in extra innings.
Mullis: She scored the Bulldogs lone run in the first game, but her big day was only just beginning. She had three hits and reached base four times in the second game, including a two-run homer.
Katelyn Smith: Had what appeared to be the go-ahead RBI in the eighth winning when her sacrifice fly scored Rozier.
Whitfield: Beat Mary Persons at the plate and on the mound in the first game, holding the Bulldogs to six hits and hitting a two-run homer. Her big hit in the second game sent them game to extra innings where the Indians won it.
Faith Rozier: With the game tied in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs had a chance to retake the lead. Rozier saw to it that the chance was not missed out on, blooping a hit into left field to bring in Lori Smith, who reached on double.
Turning Point
With two outs and a runner on, Mary Persons called time to discuss how to handle Whitfield, who had been a tough out in both games. With the decision made to pitch to her instead of walking her to put two runners on with a one-run lead, the stage was set. Whitfield then drove a Megan Bell pitch toward the scoreboard in right field, and the resulting double tied the game.
Observation
Bouncing back: A loss in the first game of a doubleheader can at times demoralize a team. That wasn’t the case for Mary Persons following a first game in which they were shut down at the plate and hit hard by the Stephens County bats. The Indians were held to a run through the first three innings and the Bulldogs tripled their scoring output from the first game during the same stretch.
They said it
Mary Persons head coach Hannah Grossman on the Stephens County hitters: “In that first game, the first two runs were unearned, but they had about 15 hits to our one. In the second game, it was just going head to head. We were putting the ball in play and (making) plays defensively on it. It came down like two good teams playing extra innings, that’s how it goes.”
Grossman on whether or not an intentional walk was considered in the seventh inning: “We called timeout to discuss that and try and keep the ball away, but I guess it was kept over the plate a little more than we wanted. But we had a chance to make a play on it, we just didn’t make it.”
Grossman on the Mary Persons seven-player senior class and what she’ll miss most about them: “It’ll be difficult, I’ve been with them since their sophomore year. They work hard, most of them have been starting since their freshman year here at this school. Not just the way they play on the field, that’s part of it, but just who they are as people. They’re funny, they’re good to be around.”
Comments