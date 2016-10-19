Error-prone opener leads to big Game 2 for FPD softball

Simply put, FPD’s performance in Game 1 of the Vikings’ GHSA Class 1A private second-round softball series Wednesday against Holy Innocents had Karsen Ochs fired up.
FPD’s first-game pitcher struck out 10 and walked two in the opener. But four errors — three in one inning — helped give Holy Innocents the output it needed for a 5-2 victory over the top team in the Score Atlanta Class 1A private rankings.
She didn’t need to wait long for the tables to turn.
FPD sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning of Game 2, setting the tone for a 17-0, four-inning victory in which Holy Innocents committed seven errors.
Thursday’s Game 3 winner advances to Columbus for the Elite Eight. FPD is looking to extend a four-year streak of qualifying for the three-day, double-elimination event.
Six who mattered
Ochs: The sophomore struck out plenty of batters in the first game and was effective for the most part, although she would have liked to have the third inning back, an inning in which she allowed three runs on three hits and an error. She made up for that in the second game, leading off the top of the first with a double and going 1-for-3 with four runs scored.
Emily Rutledge: FPD’s senior third baseman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI in Game 2. Batting in the No. 2 spot, she doubled immediately after Ochs’ double in the first inning to quickly put the Vikings on the scoreboard.
Sadie Frame: The Vikings’ junior second baseman and No. 9 batter scored three runs in Game 2, recording a single and reaching twice via error.
Elizabeth Williams: The Holy Innocents senior second baseman connected on a two-run single in the third inning, the decisive hit in Game 1. She also went 2-for-2 in Game 2.
Patterson Williams: Holy Innocents’ senior shortstop and leadoff batter went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Game 1.
Julia Sherrill: The junior first baseman had the day’s only home run, connecting to lead off the seventh inning of Game 1 for the Golden Bears, and reached twice more via error. She also pitched the bulk of Game 2 after Game 1 starter Branan Cobb was pulled four batters into the nightcap.
Observations
A long wait: FPD hadn’t played a game in nearly two weeks, since losing to GMC in the Region 7-1A championship. That showed in the early going against Holy Innocents, which won a first-round series last week over Mount Vernon Presbyterian in the expanded 24-team field. The Vikings committed three errors in the top of the first, all fielding errors, and that led to Golden Bears center fielder Janie McCloskey scoring the first run of the day. FPD got out of the first allowing just the one run, but a fielding error in the third led to the first of three Holy Innocents runs that inning.
What goes around...: Turnabout is common in best-of-three playoff series, and that’s what happened Wednesday in Game 2. Holy Innocents committed three errors, five passed balls and two wild pitches while giving up five hits in the nine-run, 13-batter top of the first. Cobb, who scattered five hits and four walks while striking out one in the opener, was pulled after giving up back-to-back doubles, a base hit and a sacrifice fly to deep center to open Game 2.
About that deep sac fly: McCloskey absolutely robbed FPD clean-up batter Amanda Evans of a home run with an over-the-fence leap in the first inning of Game 2. McCloskey received some medical attention after the catch but remained in the game, eventually moving to catcher in a triple switch.
They said it
Ochs on the Game 1 loss: “We were definitely not expecting to lose that first game. I think we were out in front of ourselves and expecting more than we actually did. I think it was kind of a good lesson for us to always make sure that we’re always doing our best and trying our hardest.”
Ochs on her mindset between games: “I was really excited, and I was kind of mad at first. But I knew we could do it. So I was inspired and motivated, ready to win.”
FPD head coach Kristy Alvarez: “It was hard being off as long as we were. We had to get a little of the rust off and get ourselves refocused. We didn’t play our best game in any area in that first game, but we came back out and played the game we’ve played all year in the second game, and we had more success.”
Holy Innocents head coach Miki Howard: “I think jumping on them early and keeping the lead really made a difference for us in the first game. ... We came in with confidence. Our pitching was working. We played tight defense. We just gave up too many extra outs in the second game.”
What’s next?
Game 3 between these two teams is slated for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. FPD won the toss and remains the home team on the scoreboard.
