Veterans, Mount de Sales host second round of volleyball playoffs

Only two teams are left in the GHSA volleyball tournament, and both are at home Tuesday night.
Veterans in Class 5A and Mount de Sales in Class 1A made it through the first round. Veterans, the Area 1-4A champion, hosts Starr’s Mill at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while Mount de Sales, the winner of Area 7-1A, welcomes Hebron Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Veterans is 29-7 and blanked Grady 3-0 in the first round, with 25-20 the closest set. Ashley Hudson led the Warhawks with 10 kills while Madison Hill had 24 assists, and Maris Guzman added eight digs.
The Warhawks lost in three sets at home to Woodward in this round in Class 4A last year.
Mount de Sales is 26-7 and battled Darlington last week, winning the final two sets by two points each to win the match. Triniti Sims led the way with a double-double, 21 kills and 27 digs.
The Cavaliers lost 3-1 to George Walton in this round last year.
