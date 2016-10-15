Windsor claims third straight GISA softball crown

The Windsor softball team won its third straight GISA softball championship Saturday at Valdosta State, defeating Brentwood in three games for the Class 2A title.
The Knights scored runs in six different innings to secure the championship. Amaiye Jackson and Hailey Mosely each went 3-for-4 in the final game, while Holly Phillips scattered four hits while striking out three and walking none to pick up the pitching victory in her third game of the day.
Jackson scored three times in the final game, while Mosely had a run and two RBI. Phillips went 2-for-3 offensively.
Brentwood took the opener 4-3, while Windsor won the second game 6-1.
RBI singles by Mary Frances Miller and Sydney Johnson proved decisive for Brentwood in Game 1. Windsor scored a run with two out in the top of the seventh and had runners on second and third, but the Eagles wrapped up the game by inducing a grounder to third.
Phillps and Mosely homered for Windsor in Game 2, with Phillips holding Brentwood to four hits. Mosely and Emily Swift each went 2-for-3 in Game 2, with Mackenzie Roberts droving home two runs.
Also Saturday at Valdosta State, Pinewood Christian swept John Milledge 9-2 and 10-1 for the GISA Class 3A softball title.
Pinewood had two homers in the first game, a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the sixth. Gracie Mitcham’s two-run double in the fifth accounted for John Milledge’s scoring. Pinewood then scored five runs in the first inning of Game 2 to set the tone for a six-inning victory.
David Emanuel stopped CFCA’s bid to repeat as the GICAA fall softball champion, winning that title series 3-2 and 7-2 in Stillmore.
CFCA took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1. David Emanuel took advantage of a pair of Lancers errors, a single to left, a bunt single and a sacrifice fly to take the lead.
Marilynn NeSmith went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Hannah Duncan went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the opener.
David Emanuel put things away early in the second game, scoring six runs in the second inning. Hannah Duncan went 2-for-3 with a home run in the loss, while David Emanuel pitcher Cameron Hadden finished with 18 strikeouts for the day, nine in each game.
