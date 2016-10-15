Northside shakes up standings, defeats No. 1 Lee County

Northside receiver Marquaevious Williams hauls in a pass from Tobias Oliver in the second half.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Northside's Desean Dinkins tries to find running room near the sideline after catching a pass from Tobias Oliver.
Northside safety Isaiah Nelson (8) picks off a Jase Orndorff pass intended for Lee County receiver Jordan Weekley (88) that he ran back for a touchdown.
Northside coach Kevin Kinsler barks at the ref during second half play against Lee County.
Northside safety Isaiah Nelson (8) picks off a Jase Orndorff pass intended for Lee County receiver Giavonte Daniels (27) in the end zone snuffing a drive in the second half.
Northside safety Isaiah Nelson (8) picks off his second Jase Orndorff pass of the evening in the end zone snuffing a drive in the second half by Lee County.
Northside quarterback Tobias Oliver (12) heads for end zone on a fourth quarter run that gave the Eagles a 26-7 lead over Lee County.
