Jordan, Stratford roll to easy win over FPD

Stratford dominated on the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball Friday night against FPD in GHSA Region 7A-1A play.
The result was a 28-0 win for the Eagles that improved their record to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the sub-region. The Vikings lost their second straight game to drop to 5-2 and 1-2.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles took control, and Tyler Jordan did a lot of the damage. The junior rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns, scoring twice in the second quarter and once each in the third and fourth.
The Eagles finished with 370 yards rushing of 57 attempts, and their defense was just as dominant, holding FPD to minus-29 yards on 12 attempts.
