Southwest tops Dublin in high-scoring affair

Any doubts about Southwest's offensive firepower were bluntly laid to rest Thursday night at Henderson Stadium against Dublin.
The Patriots (4-3, 3-0 GHSA Region 3-2A) survived a wild and crazy offensive slugfest, winning 48-38 and setting up a chance to claim first place in the region outright next week at Washington County.
It was the highest scoring total for the Patriots since a 49-20 win over Monticello in 2008.
After a first half in which Southwest led 14-10, both offenses shifted into overdrive, each scoring twice in the third quarter. It was a mere precursor to the fourth quarter, a quarter in which both teams combined to score five times.
Southwest, however, did enough hold Dublin at bay when it mattered most.
Ahead by just a field goal with a little more than three minutes to play, the Patriots came up with a defensive stop and padded the lead with a 5-yard run by Sederan Scott.
Jordan Slocum ran for a touchdown and connected on a pair of deep balls to Markees Burton and Ja’uavius Solomon to lead Southwest. Isreal Phillips had a pair of rushing scores for Dublin to go with Ramon Pittman's 73-yard touchdown run.
