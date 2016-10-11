Southwest enjoying chance to make run at playoffs

On Sept. 23, Southwest snapped a three-game losing streak by opening GHSA Region 3-2A play with a 26-19 home win over Dodge County.
Nearly three weeks later, that result looms large in the region standings. Thanks to Dodge County’s 28-21 win Friday over previously unbeaten Dublin, Southwest is now in a two-way tie with Washington County for first place.
Should Southwest (3-3, 2-0 Region 3-2A) get past Dublin (6-1, 2-1) on Thursday at Henderson Stadium, the Patriots will get a head-to-head shot at Washington County on Oct. 21 in Sandersville, a game that will be between the final two unbeaten teams in region play should the Golden Hawks (5-1, 2-0) beat Dodge County (3-4, 2-1) on Friday in Eastman.
In a season in which big things have happened for Southwest already, starting with the Patriots’ first-ever win over Westside, the excitement level is certainly high.
“The guys are believing in what we’re doing, believing in the process,” Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree said. “We’re just trying to win the day every day and get better. Every day you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. Believing in what we’re doing and executing everything, they’re doing a great job.
“You win or lose a game up front with the offensive linemen, and they’re doing a great job of blocking and executing, doing what we’re asking them to do. Also, we’re getting play from Jordan Slocum, our quarterback, and he’s playing very well. We’re just trying to establish the run, do that and continue to block up front.”
After scoring only 34 points in its first four games, Southwest has found some success on offense in region play. In addition to the 26-point night against Dodge County, Southwest firmly controlled its 27-6 victory Friday over Northeast.
Slocum, who threw for just 121 yards in his first four games, racked up 203 yards against Dodge County and 127 against Northeast. Combine that effort and a solid defensive front, and Southwest is drawing a lot of attention from head coaches around Region 3-2A.
“That team at Southwest may be hitting its stride at the right time,” Dublin head coach Roger Holmes said. “They appear to play better at home. It’s a Thursday night game, their kids are used to that, and it’s going to make a difference in our preparation.”
Dublin, meanwhile, saw a 6-0 start come to an end Friday against Dodge County, thanks in part to a short-handed defense that was missing starters because of injuries and disciplinary issues, as well as some ball control issues. The Irish didn’t have a strong non-region schedule, playing just one team (Tattnall County) with a .500 or better record. Three of their wins came by seven points or fewer.
“Dodge ran better on us than anyone in a while,” Holmes said of Dodge County, which ran for 345 yards against the Irish. “We were missing an outside linebacker, our leading tackler, and that didn’t help.
“The difference in the game was two turnovers for us and them none. We were both within 30 yards of each other for total offense.”
Also in Region 3-2A on Friday, East Laurens (1-5, 0-2) is at Bleckley County (1-6, 0-3). Northeast (1-6, 1-2) is off.
Comments