Peach County snags milestone victory against Central

Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) stiff arms Central linebacker Antonio Sanders Jr. (5) during their game Friday night.
Central running back Antonio Sanders Jr. (5) runs through a hole in the Peach County defense during their game Friday night.
Central quarterback Stephon Jones (12) scrambles fro a first down during the Chargers game against Peach County Friday night.
Central head coach Jesse Hicks talks to his team during timeout of their game at Peach County Friday night.
Peach County running back Chris Gibson (90) runs over Central defensive back Zavion Muhammad (6) during their game Friday night.
Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) shows a pass across the middle during the Trojans game against Central Friday night.
Central quarterback Stephon Jones (12) is sacked by Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen (45) during their game Friday night.
