Tattnall Square bests Mount de Sales, 55-10

Tattnall's Vasco Sanders Jr. slips away from Mount de Sales defender Will Pounds and heads for the end zone Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall's Vasco Sanders Jr. clears a Mount de Sales defender and heads for the end zone Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Mount de Sales running back Adrian Hardwick gets hauled down by Tattnall defender McKinley Anderson.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall's Jimmy Marshall tries to intercept a Mount de Sales pass intended for Chad Larkin.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall running back Antoine Davis tries to break away from Mount de Sales defender Chase Rowland but gets hauled down just short of the goal line Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall running back Antoine Davis tries to break away from Mount de Sales defender Chase Rowland but gets hauled down just short of the goal line Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall's Ahmad Barron swings around the end and heads for a first down against Mount de Sales Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Mount de Sales running back Adrian Hardwick forces his way the the tough Tattnall defense Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Tattnall running back Antoine Davis dives in to the end zone for another Tattnall touchdown in their match-up with Mount de Sales Friday night.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Mount de Sales running back Adrian Hardwick get hung up in the backfield and tackled for a loss by Tattnall's Kyle Johnson.
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH