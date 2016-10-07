Twiggs County mixes things up, shuts out Stratford

On a blustery Friday night, Twiggs County showed off a little bit of a passing game against Stratford, something the Cobras didn't do a week earlier against FPD.
That passing game produced a Cobras touchdown. But it was two things Twiggs County thrived on against the Vikings, a stout run game and the ability to capitalize on mistakes, that led to a 21-0 victory for the Cobras.
A first-quarter fumble and a third-quarter late hit by Stratford set the stage for a pair of Twiggs County touchdowns. The Cobras' defense also had a strong game, holding Stratford (4-2, 1-1) to 169 yards of total offense.
Ja'mon Height ran for 166 yards and a touchdown for Twiggs County (5-1, 2-0), while Javoris Smith had a scoring run and a touchdown catch.
