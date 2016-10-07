Tattnall gets rolling, knocks out Mount de Sales

Tattnall Square continued its season-long dominance Friday night with a 55-10 win over Mount de Sales in GHSA Region 7A-1A play.
The Cavaliers jumped on top early and led 10-7 entering the second quarter, but the Trojans responded to score the game’s final 48 points.
Seven of the Trojans’ touchdowns came on the ground from five players, while quarterback Miles Morris also hit Jimmy Marshall with a 31-yard pass in the second quarter.
The Trojans improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the sub-region, while the Cavaliers drop to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the sub-region.
The Cavaliers’ 10 points marked the most the Trojans have allowed in a game this season as Tattnall has surrendered 23 total.
