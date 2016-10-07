Southwest makes gambles pay off against Northeast

Southwest’s gambles paid off Friday at Henderson Stadium against Northeast. And the result was the Patriots’ second win in a row and 2-0 start in GHSA Region 3-2A play with a 27-6 victory.
Two of Southwest’s scores came on fourth down while the Raiders went for it twice inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line only to come away empty.
Southwest quarterback Jordan Slocum helped the Patriots (3-3) to a 20-0 lead with touchdown passes to Ja’Quavius Solomon and Ardallis Hollingshed and a 2-yard run. The pass to Hollingshed, from 8 yards away, and the run from the 2 both came on fourth down. The pass from Slocum to Solomon opened the scoring from 43 yards in the first quarter.
Vincent McCarthy got going in the third quarter for the Raiders (1-6, 1-2), scoring on an 8-yard run, but Northeast didn’t get any closer.
The Patriots also got a late rushing touchdown when JaQuavious Jones scored from 11 yards away.
