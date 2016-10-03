John Milledge, GMC face off for first time since 1987

J.T. Wall and Steven Simpson agreed that Friday night’s game between John Milledge and GMC could not really be called a rivalry game.
After all, the two teams have not played each other since 1987.
But with John Milledge dominating in the GISA and GMC playing well in the GHSA, the 7:30 p.m. game Friday makes for an interesting matchup between two teams in the same town.
“I think it is more of a game that will bring the community together,” said Wall, whose John Milledge team is 7-0. “Steven and I graduated from John Milledge together, and as soon as they allowed GISA schools to play GHSA schools, we both wanted this to happen. We expect a tough, physical four-quarter dog fight, and GMC is battle-tested. We will have a big crowd, and it should be a lot of fun.”
Both teams are playing for Breast Cancer Awareness, and both teams’ fans will stage a pink out to raise awareness.
“I think it is pretty exciting for the community,” said Simpson, whose team is 3-3 after winning only one game a year ago. “All of the kids know each other, and for years everyone has wondered who would win if we played each other. I guess we will find that out Friday night, and then we will play again next year also.”
GMC faces a John Milledge team that has outscored its opponent 287-13 the past six weeks.
“John Milledge is a very good football team, and they will cause problems for us because they have athletes all over the place,” Simpson said. “But we would like to think that we can cause problems for them also.”
Wall is quick to point out one advantage that GMC might have.
“Our starters have been playing two quarters a game for most of the season because of the scores, and GMC has played some very good teams close,” Wall said. “They lost the last game against Temple, but Temple has only lost one game. They average over 30 points a game, and I truly believe, that up to this point, GMC is the best team we have played.”
GMC is led by running backs Alex Easley and leading rusher Michael Skinner, as well as Forrest Hobbs and Grayson Goodwin, while John Milledge counters with quarterback Trevor Evans and running back Gunner Roberts, along with Dawson Huff, Mike Francis, and Noah Lavender.
“We want to get to a point that we are a power like they are,” Simpson said. “It will be a very good measuring stick for us as a football team.”
