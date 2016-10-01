High school football: Sunday’s Stars

Brandt Burley, Brentwood
Burley rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a loss to First Presbyterian Christian
Trace Boyington, Taylor County
Boyington led Taylor County in a win over Crawford County with three carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Cummings, Dodge County
Cummings was tough on Northeast, with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown (on 4-of-5 passing for 75 yards) in a romp.
Zach Harvey, Mary Persons
The area’s No. 2 rusher was solid with 125 yards in a last-second win over Spalding.
Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County
The senior ran for 223 yards, including a game-clinching 52-yard score in the final two minutes, in the Cobras’ victory over FPD.
Savion Knowlton, Westside
The Westside quarterback accounted for 306 yards of total offense in a loss to Jackson on Thursday.
Russell Mole, Stratford
The senior had a breakout game, rushing for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a romp over Mount de Sales.
Kyle Pioli, Howard
Playing in his first game following the death of his father, Pioli had five tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a tip that lead to another interception in the Huskies’ loss to West Laurens.
Vasco Sanders, Tattnall Square
The senior had 103 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a win over Wilkinson County.
Gunnar Watson, Taylor County
The junior quarter got the Vikings back on track by completing 11-of-19 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters.
