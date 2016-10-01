High School Sports

October 1, 2016 4:09 PM

High school football: Sunday’s Stars

By Michael A. Lough and Ron Seibel

Brandt Burley, Brentwood

Burley rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a loss to First Presbyterian Christian

Trace Boyington, Taylor County

Boyington led Taylor County in a win over Crawford County with three carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Cummings, Dodge County

Cummings was tough on Northeast, with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown (on 4-of-5 passing for 75 yards) in a romp.

Zach Harvey, Mary Persons

The area’s No. 2 rusher was solid with 125 yards in a last-second win over Spalding.

Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County

The senior ran for 223 yards, including a game-clinching 52-yard score in the final two minutes, in the Cobras’ victory over FPD.

Savion Knowlton, Westside

The Westside quarterback accounted for 306 yards of total offense in a loss to Jackson on Thursday.

Russell Mole, Stratford

The senior had a breakout game, rushing for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a romp over Mount de Sales.

Kyle Pioli, Howard

Playing in his first game following the death of his father, Pioli had five tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a tip that lead to another interception in the Huskies’ loss to West Laurens.

Vasco Sanders, Tattnall Square

The senior had 103 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a win over Wilkinson County.

Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

The junior quarter got the Vikings back on track by completing 11-of-19 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters.

