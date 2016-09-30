Tattnall Square’s defense continues its strong play

So it wasn’t a shutout. The Tattnall Square Trojans will take it.
The Trojans opened GHSA Region 7A-1A play Friday night by beating Wilkinson County 35-6 with the Warriors’ only score coming after the Trojans led 35-0 and put their defensive reserves in the game.
Tattnall improved to 5-0, and three of those wins have come via shutout. The Trojans have allowed 13 points this season.
Tattnall won four games last season.
Three who mattered
Ahmad Barron: The Tattnall senior finished with 11 carries for 120 yards and scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Vasco Sanders: Another senior, Sanders had 103 yards on 11 carries, and he scored on runs of 25 and 32 yards.
Antoine Davis: Just a sophomore, Davis finished with nine carries for 68 yards and scored on a 32-yard run.
Tylan Grable: Wilkinson County’s quarterback completed 15-of-28 passes for 182 yards and rushed 10 times for 30 yards.
Observations
Strong starts: Tattnall scored on the game’s first play with Miles Morris hitting Jimmy Marshall for a 65-yard pass. Morris ran a perfect play-action, and Marshall was wide open down the middle of the field. The Trojans also scored on their first drive of the second half.
Strong on the ground: Tattnall finished with 40 carries for 339 yards and attempted just five passes. The Trojans had 26 carries for 264 yards in the second half.
Worth mentioning
Plenty of flags: The two teams combined for 23 penalties for 210 yards, and there was a conference among the referees seemingly on every call.
They said it
First-year Tattnall head coach Chance Jones on the win: “I’m happy. I’m happy with the defense, and I’m happy with us overcoming some adversity there, and we’ll just have to come back ready to work next week.”
Barron: “We just worked hard all week in practice. We know we can’t settle. We’ve gotta keep going.”
What’s next?
Wilkinson County plays Friday at FPD, while Tattnall hosts Mount de Sales.
Comments