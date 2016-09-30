Central suffers first loss of season, falling to Pike County

C’Bo Flemister ran for 213 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Pike County to a 30-20 win over Central on Friday night.
Central trailed 17-14 at the half and had the momentum after Antonio Sanders Jr. scored on a 60-yard run late in the half, but the Chargers turned the ball over three times in a six-minute span in the third quarter and could not overcome the turnovers, suffering their first loss of the season.
Three who mattered
Flemister: The junior running back set the tone for the game on Pike County’s first possession. Flemister ran right, and as he was met by three Central defenders, he was able to break free and ran back left for a 32-yard touchdown. He added another touchdown run in the first half, and put the game away late in the third quarter with a 58-yard touchdown run.
Antonio Sanders Jr.: Central’s workhorse broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and then added the two-point conversion on a pass from Stephon Jones to make it a 17-14 game. Sanders ended the game with 91 yards rushing.
Pike County defense: Pike County dared Central to throw the football, and it worked as Pike County came up with three interception and two fumble recoveries.
Turning point
Central (5-1, 1-1 GHSA Region 4-3A) trailed only 17-14 at the half, despite running only 19 offensive plays to Pike County’s 34. But the Chargers fumbled the opening kickoff in the second half to give Pike County great field position. Central’s defense held, and Pike County missed a field goal. Central, however, fumbled the ball right back, and Hamp Swift recovered the fumble and ran it back 31 yards for the score to make it a 24-14 game. Central fought but never recovered from those turnovers.
Observations
Run the football: Pike County threw only two passes but dominated on the ground. The Pirates ran 58 times for 316 yards, while holding Central to only 135 yards rushing.
They said it
Central head coach Jesse Hicks on having the momentum at the half. “I thought we had the momentum in the second quarter, and we felt good about where we were heading in to the third quarter, but we just made too many mistakes. The fumble on the second-half kickoff, the interceptions, I don’t care who you are playing, if you turn the football over four or five times nine times out of 10 you are going to lose the football game.”
Hicks on the three turnovers in a six-minute span in the third quarter: “Obviously it took some of the fire out of some of our guys, but the biggest thing for our football team is how we respond to the loss. Everyone can dance when you are 5-0, but we just have to learn from this and get back to work on Monday.”
Hicks on the positives: “The great thing about these kids that I did not see three or four years ago is that we kept fighting the entire game. We are still trying to change the culture of Central football, and we just have to continue to work to knock that wall down.”
What’s next?
Central is on the road Friday as it travels to Peach County.
