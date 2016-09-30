After slow start, Stratford storms past Mount de Sales

Stratford fell behind early but stormed back to score 41 unanswered points on its way to opening GHSA Region 7A-1A play with a 41-14 victory over Mount de Sales on Friday.
It was a night of big plays for Stratford thanks to the emergence of wingback Russell Mole. Mole, forced into heavier action due to a shoulder injury sustained by Ames Jamison, scored four times on runs of 50, 43, 39 and 21 yards.
His two touchdowns in the third quarter blew open the game after Stratford led just 20-7 at halftime.
The Eagles have won three straight entering a key showdown against Twiggs County next week, while a banged up Mount de Sales team lost its second straight game.
Three who mattered
Mole: Mole entered the game with just 17 carries and two scores, but he tripled his touchdown total against the Cavaliers. He had 12 carries for 210 yards on the night, showcasing blistering speed but gaining almost all of his yards after contact.
Pinkney Gilchrist: Forced to throw by a stifling Stratford rush defense, the Mount de Sales quarterback completed 13-of-27 pass attempts for 180 yards, but three interceptions proved costly.
Kasey Sanders: Stratford’s fullback did his best work after halftime as the Eagles salted the game away, carrying six times for 33 yards in the third quarter.
Observations
One-dimensional: After holding Mount de Sales to just 1 yard on 13 carries in the first half, Stratford forced the Cavaliers to stick almost exclusively to the air as they attempted just four rushes in the second half. Stratford’s big men up front controlled the line of scrimmage all night long.
They said it
Stratford head coach Mark Farriba on his team’s defensive effort: “Our defensive front really played well. They had a hard time running the ball, and then we got the lead, but I give them a lot of credit for coming out and jumping on us early.”
Farriba on Mole’s performance: “He looked like a sure enough running back (Friday). I know he’s fast, but he broke some tackles and made some moves, so it was really nice to see. He stepped in there and really, really performed well.”
Farriba on the momentum of his team: “We’ve just got to keep getting better. We have parts of our units that aren’t performing as well as they need to, and we’ve just got to get all of that tightened up. We just do.”
What’s next?
Stratford travels to Twiggs County, while Mount de Sales visits Tattnall.
