September 29, 2016 10:25 PM

Antavius Irvin, Jackson too much for Westside

By Ron Seibel

Antavius Irvin scored four touchdowns, including a 72-yard breakaway with 1:02 to go, as Jackson topped Westside 31-24 in GHSA Region 4-3A action Thursday at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Irvin finished with 202 yards on 26 carries. He also had two catches for 28 yards, including a 19-yarder that set up a go-ahead score earlier in the fourth quarter.

Westside (2-4, 0-2 region) drove from its own 28 to the Jackson 13, but two passes to the end zone, including one with no time on the clock following a pass interference call, were knocked away.

Jackson, last year's Region 2-3A champion improves to 4-2, 2-0.

Thursday’s Football

Jackson 31, Westside 24

Jackson

10

0

7

14

31

Westside

7

7

7

3

24

First quarter

J: Antavius Grier 22 run (Dallas Goddin kick)

W: Lakelvin Clark 1 run (Blaine Halvorson kick)

J: Goddin 37 field goal

Second quarter

W: Clark 6 run (Halvorson kick)

Third quarter

J: Grier 15 run (Goddin kick)

W: Landon Emery 15 pass from Savion Knowlton (Halvorson kick)

Fourth quarter

J: Grier 2 run (Goddin kick)

W: Halvorson 27 field goal

J: Grier 72 run (Goddin kick)

J

W

First downs

15

24

Rushes-yards

43-253

45-197

Passing yards

51

201

Comp-Att-Int

4-11-0

13-26-1

Fumbles-Fumbles lost

2-0

2-1

Penalties-yards

9-72

12-93

Individual leaders

Rushing: Jackson: Grier 26-202, Shaderious Crowder 10-32, Nakeemiun Lawrence 4-19; Westside: Knowlton 21-105, Clark 14-77, Tyshaun Freeman 6-37.

Passing: Jackson: Crowder 4-11-0 51; Westside: Knowlton 12-25-1 186.

Receiving: Jackson: Grier 2-28, Deontae Barlow 1-14; Westside: Jeran Lawson 5-72, Jaylen Barden 2-52, Emery 2-33, Brenden Anderson 2-20, Clark 1-17.

