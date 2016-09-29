Antavius Irvin, Jackson too much for Westside

Antavius Irvin scored four touchdowns, including a 72-yard breakaway with 1:02 to go, as Jackson topped Westside 31-24 in GHSA Region 4-3A action Thursday at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex.
Irvin finished with 202 yards on 26 carries. He also had two catches for 28 yards, including a 19-yarder that set up a go-ahead score earlier in the fourth quarter.
Westside (2-4, 0-2 region) drove from its own 28 to the Jackson 13, but two passes to the end zone, including one with no time on the clock following a pass interference call, were knocked away.
Jackson, last year's Region 2-3A champion improves to 4-2, 2-0.
Thursday’s Football
Jackson 31, Westside 24
Jackson
10
0
7
14
—
31
Westside
7
7
7
3
—
24
First quarter
J: Antavius Grier 22 run (Dallas Goddin kick)
W: Lakelvin Clark 1 run (Blaine Halvorson kick)
J: Goddin 37 field goal
Second quarter
W: Clark 6 run (Halvorson kick)
Third quarter
J: Grier 15 run (Goddin kick)
W: Landon Emery 15 pass from Savion Knowlton (Halvorson kick)
Fourth quarter
J: Grier 2 run (Goddin kick)
W: Halvorson 27 field goal
J: Grier 72 run (Goddin kick)
J
W
First downs
15
24
Rushes-yards
43-253
45-197
Passing yards
51
201
Comp-Att-Int
4-11-0
13-26-1
Fumbles-Fumbles lost
2-0
2-1
Penalties-yards
9-72
12-93
Individual leaders
Rushing: Jackson: Grier 26-202, Shaderious Crowder 10-32, Nakeemiun Lawrence 4-19; Westside: Knowlton 21-105, Clark 14-77, Tyshaun Freeman 6-37.
Passing: Jackson: Crowder 4-11-0 51; Westside: Knowlton 12-25-1 186.
Receiving: Jackson: Grier 2-28, Deontae Barlow 1-14; Westside: Jeran Lawson 5-72, Jaylen Barden 2-52, Emery 2-33, Brenden Anderson 2-20, Clark 1-17.
